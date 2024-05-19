Catalans and Wigan reach wheelchair cup final

Arno Vargas was a key figure in Catalans Dragons' win [Getty Images]

Wheelchair Challenge Cup holders Catalans Dragons will play Wigan Warriors in next month's final.

The Dragons, who beat Leeds Rhinos to win their first title last year, thrashed London Roosters 74-12 in Saturday's semi-final in Medway.

Wigan Warriors, the reigning Super League champions, triumphed 48-30 over the Rhinos in the other semi-final in Hull.

The final will take place at the Institute of Sport in Sheffield on 1 June.

Catalans beat Wigan 68-28 in the European Wheelchair Rugby League Club Championship last month.