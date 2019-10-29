Cat Zingano will reportedly make comeback with multi-fight Bellator deal

Cat Zingano is reportedly returning to MMA with Bellator after getting released by UFC in August. (Getty Images)

One-time UFC bantamweight champion Cat Zingano has found her way back to MMA, this time with Bellator’s featherweight division, ESPN’s Ariel Welhani reported Tuesday.

Zingano, 37, has signed a multi-fight deal with the promoter. She was released by UFC in August, and her most recent fight was a loss to Megan Anderson at UFC 232 in December 2018. With that loss – which ended with a technical knockout after just one minute when Zingano took a big toe to the eye – she found herself in a 1-4 slide.

Zingano unsuccessfully tried to appeal that loss with the California State Athletic Commission, saying the rules around the use of toes to gouge eyes (an illegal move when done with fingers) were not clear enough.

When she was released, Zingano issued a statement saying the departure from UFC was “mutual,” and that she was working on a “project” that demanded her attention. Her UFC win came against Miesha Tate in 2013.

There is currently no date or opponent set for her Bellator debut.

