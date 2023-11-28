Cat Makes a Quick Exit as Bears Come Visiting

Unexpected Thanksgiving guests can be a handful, and for one “porch kitty” in North Carolina, the solution was to just get the heck out of there.

Footage from Candler resident Rachelle McKinnon captures the moment two bears came calling to her porch on Thanksgiving Eve, startling the cat, who bolted to safety past the nose of an equally surprised bear.

“Our porch kitty was sleeping in his heated house and startled one of the bears,” McKinnon said on Facebook. Credit: Rachelle McKinnon via Storyful