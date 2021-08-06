The cat-loving, beret-wearing Republican who wants to be mayor of New York

Adam Gabbatt in New York
·8 min read

Curtis Sliwa has a lot of cats.

On a recent Tuesday afternoon, there were 16 felines packed into the Manhattan apartment that Sliwa, the Republican candidate for mayor of New York City , shares with his wife.

One, called Tuna, lounges in the window. Another is lying on the bed, two more are hiding in a corner. As Sliwa discusses his long-shot campaign, one white and brown cat leaps from a tower onto a filing cabinet, before climbing on top of the fridge and settling down for a rest.

There isn’t a lot of space to accommodate the cats – some of whom Sliwa is fostering temporarily – and Sliwa and his wife. At 328 sq ft, (30.66m2), the apartment is about the size of two car parking spaces. (In New York the minimum legal size for a new apartment is 400 sq feet, but apartments built before 1987 can be much smaller.)

Still, Sliwa, who founded the red-bereted Guardian Angels, a neighborhood protection group that has spread around the globe, and was shot six times during one incident in the 1990s after speaking out against a powerful New York crime family, seems used to the lack of room.

“I end up operating a lot of the time just out of this apartment,” Sliwa says in a thick Brooklyn accent. “And then on the subways, campaigning on the streets. It’s not your conventional campaign. A lot of one-on-one interaction with people.”

The campaign has had to be unconventional, because Sliwa has struggled to raise money, and attention.

He defeated the better-financed Fernando Mateo, a businessman and political activist, in a Republican primary for mayor that mostly slipped by unnoticed as the more vaunted Democratic candidates jostled and jousted through spring. Eric Adams, a former police officer and former member of the New York state senate, won that primary, and will face Sliwa in the November election.

Sliwa, 67, benefits from unparalleled name recognition in New York City, where he has vigorously, and sometimes dishonestly, courted press attention since the 1970s, and has hosted a talk radio show for three decades. But with the majority of New Yorkers leaning Democratic, the politics of the city is against him.

Another problem is Donald Trump. Sliwa did not vote for Trump, who did not officially weigh in on the mayoral race, but the former president’s election lies are causing him problems.

“With Republicans, the biggest problem I have is: ‘What’s the sense in voting? It doesn’t count.’ Because they’re mostly Trumpers,” Slilwa says. “You know: ‘It’s fixed. They’re never gonna let you let win. The machines don’t work.’

“All during the Republican primary that was my biggest impediment, was convincing people to vote. You could see they were tortured, they’re really starting to believe their votes are not counting.”

Sliwa himself has been vocal in his belief that the 2020 US election was not stolen, a viewpoint that puts him at odds with Trump and his supporters. Some 691,682 New Yorkers, or 23%, voted for Trump in 2020, defying the city’s reputation as a pure bastion of liberal politics.

It was Sliwa’s outspokenness that led to him being shot in June 1992. Sliwa had been critical of John Gotti, the head of the Gambino crime family, who was on trial at the time, and one day he hopped into a cab only to find it contained two members of the mafia. One of them shot Sliwa six times in the abdomen; Sliwa survived after leaping over the gunman and diving through the passenger side window.

Sliwa still has bullet fragments in his body, and related health issues.

“They patched me up, and the surgeon said: ‘You’re gonna have problems in 20 years,’” Sliwa says. “And then I really pushed it. I was involved in competitive eating, I finished third in eating hot dogs at Nathan’s in Coney Island. I was the world pickle-eating champion. I pushed the limit.

“[Roughly] 20 years later, I felt this pain in my left side. I ended up with ileitis, colitis, and full blown Crohn’s disease.”

Mateo may have been the Trumpier candidate in the Republican primary, but Sliwa won the endorsement of Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s sometime lawyer and a two-term mayor of New York, who recently had his law licenses suspended in New York and Washington.

Sliwa has known Giuliani for a long time through his Guardian Angels work. He speaks highly of Giuliani’s “zero-tolerance” crime policy in New York in the 1990s, and says he would institute “broken windows” policing – a tactic of punishing minor crimes which led to a disproportionate number of Black and Latino men being arrested for relatively trivial offenses. Sliwa also shares Giuliani’s gift for hyperbole.

“I’m dealing with neighborhoods now in which there’s lawlessness and disorder that I’ve never seen before, because it’s learned behavior. You know, it’s like people realise you can get away with it, there’s no consequences for your actions,” he says.

Sliwa mentions issues like young people “blasting boomboxes” as examples of unacceptable behavior, in a troubling discussion about how to flatten a rising crime wave in New York.

“Everybody just feels that they can do whatever they want, when they want, how they want. And there’s no consequences for their actions and you’re beginning to see it in all different neighborhoods,” he says.

“Behavioral modification will help in teaching young men especially and some young women, that they have to, you know, respect other people’s rights, because it’s not coming from the house.”

Part of Sliwa’s belief that he can overcome the odds and defeat Adams in November is his theory that Adams has already been “anointed”, in his words, as the next mayor.

Sliwa thinks that means a lower turnout. He also thinks some Democrats will be turned off from Adams after a gruelling Democratic primary.

But Adams, who is notably pro-police, is probably the most difficult of the Democratic candidates Sliwa could have faced. And Sliwa’s promises to return law enforcement to a 1990s standard that is now widely loathed are anathema to most Democrats.

Younger voters, in particular, seem likely to run from a candidate whose promises of “behavioral modification” seem from a different time.

That is going to be disappointing for Sliwa, who believes he has some hip millennial bona fides. He has a growing presence on TikTok, and is a passionate, if unlikely, lover of electronic dance music. His main thrust for restoring New York post-Covid centers on bringing back the city’s bars, restaurants, and nightlife, even if his ideas on how to do so return to policing: “You gotta have safe streets, safe subways.”

“Because let’s face it, that’s the way people are going to get around. And especially women, women are terrified because of the pervs in the subways, the violence, the emotionally disturbed, the homeless, sometimes it’s just frightening,” Sliwa says.

“But if women are not going out and enjoying themselves, there’s a very good chance, that a lot of nightlife is just not going to be able to recover. Women out-populate men. Women in many instances have more income now to spend than men.”

As could be expected from a talk radio host, Sliwa can talk effortlessly, and at length. He is undeniably charismatic, with a practiced turn of phrase.

“I go into neighborhoods where the only Republican they’ve ever seen is Abraham Lincoln on a $5 bill,” he says, more than once, as he describes his campaign strategy of essentially just turning up somewhere and letting people talk to him.

It’s a strategy that is partly borne out of necessity – he has raised a fraction of Adams’ total cash, and the Democrat has benefitted from millions of dollars spent in his favor by secretive Super Pac groups – but also, given Sliwa’s fame in the city, it sort of makes sense.

On the streets near his apartment, Sliwa, wearing his distinctive red beret, is stopped every few strides by people saying hello or wanting to talk to him. He hands out business cards to each one, directing them to his website. Not everyone says they will vote for him, but plenty do.

“I appreciate your work,” one man tells Sliwa. “I hope you make it.” A woman says she’ll vote for him. Another man, Danny, is standing outside Sliwa’s local bodega, and flags him down. Danny wants to adopt one of his cats.

Suggested to Sliwa that this must be a grueling way to campaign, and live, he says he is used to it. To relax, he turns to his EDM music, which he first came across when setting up a chapter of the Guardian Angels in London.

“I can’t wait to hear what’s coming out of Europe, because Europe is the place where it all generates,” he says, adding: “I used to be quite the dancer.”

Sliwa still dances, but these days his foot-tapping mostly takes place in his apartment.

“My wife will look at me and say: ‘Oh my god, you’re 67, Curtis’. I say: ‘Yeah, but it’s in me.’

“Some people take ecstasy, some people take other drugs, but for me, electronic dance music is a natural mood elevator.”

If Sliwa can defy the odds, the gap in fundraising, and the statistics that show New York is an overwhelmingly Democratic city by winning the mayoral election, he likely won’t need electronic dance music to elevate his mood.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump Proudly Announces New Plan to Con Supporters Out of Their Money

    "Trump Cards" are like vaccine passports, but for certifying that you're not immune to grifting

  • Murkowski’s murky future

    The odds may finally be too steep for Alaska's survivor-senator to defy.

  • 'Good for him': White House keeps Trump at arm's length in COVID-19 vaccine push

    The White House isn’t urging former President Donald Trump to help get vaccine shots into arms as it confronts an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the country, including in states where Trump allies said he could help.

  • Newsom allowed to blame recall on ‘Republicans and Trump supporters,' judge rules

    Gov. Gavin Newsom is permitted to blame his recall election on "Republicans and Trump supporters" in a formal appeal to voters, a California judge ruled Thursday.

  • 'We're Going Back To The Capitol': Ex Trump Campaign Official Announces 'Huge' Protest

    “We’re going to push back on the phony narrative that there was an insurrection," Matt Braynard told former White House strategist Steve Bannon.

  • Armour: 'You’re not an American' if you rooted against USWNT

    Nancy Armour takes issue with Americans who rooted against- and even celebrated their losses- the USWNT.

  • David Zurawik: Rep. Jim Jordan’s new media image: from Mr. Snarly to Mr. Squirmy

    During the first impeachment hearings of then President Donald Trump, I wrote about Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan as the snarling face of the Republican Party. In media terms, he radiated anger, aggression and outrage against anyone who would dare attack the president. He has used that media image of shirt-sleeved defender of Trump and hater of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to raise millions of ...

  • Andrew Cuomo's looming exit is bad news for GOP gubernatorial prospects

    Impeaching and expelling Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shaping up to be a political imperative for New York Democrats as they move to maintain their total grip on power in Albany.

  • NBA-Kanter says he will not be intimidated by Turkish arrest warrants

    Turkish prosecutors have sought to arrest Kanter for defamation and terrorism, according to documents dated July 12 and posted by Nordic Monitor, a group that highlights abuses by the Erdogan government and others. "Unbelievable!" Kanter wrote on Twitter. "#DictatorErdogan regime issued 9 arrest warrants for me.

  • Mark Levin says Biden should be removed from office

    Mark Levin says it is time to start talking about using impeachment or the 25th Amendment against Joe Biden to remove the "most disastrous president in modern American history" from office.

  • The design for one of Donald Trump's new 'Trump Cards' has a typo

    The card, shared with supporters in a fundraising email, misspells the word "official" and advertises a "Trump offical card."

  • St. Vincent PM recovering after head injury at protest

    KINGSTOWN (Reuters) -The Prime Minister of the Caribbean country St. Vincent and the Grenadines was struck by an object on Thursday during COVID-19 related protests and was set to be flown to nearby Barbados for medical treatment, officials said. Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves had been walking through a group of some 200 protesters to reach the entrance to Parliament when he was hit by a projectile just above his temple, his office said in a statement on Thursday. Reuters images show that blood from Gonsalves' head wound had stained his white dress shirt crimson, as an aide held a wad of paper towels to his head.

  • Why Afghanistan matters to China as US withdraws from war-torn country

    China is strategically positioning itself in Afghanistan as the US withdraws from the war-torn country, but Beijing’s moves do not come without risks, according to Michael Kugelman with the Washington-based think tank Wilson Centre. The deputy director for the centre’s Asia programme and its senior associate for South Asia said Beijing regards Washington policy in Afghanistan as a failure and has since pledged its support for the Taliban to play a role in Afghanistan’s reconstruction. In an…

  • Biden's new evictions moratorium faces doubts on legality

    President Joe Biden may have averted a flood of evictions and solved a growing political problem when his administration reinstated a temporary ban on evictions because of the COVID-19 crisis. The new eviction moratorium announced Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could run into opposition at the Supreme Court, where one justice in late June warned the administration not to act further without explicit congressional approval. Landlords from Alabama whose bid to lift the earlier pause on evictions failed returned to federal court in Washington late Wednesday, asking for an order that would allow evictions to resume.

  • African American residents of this small Virginia town are determined to block a Wegmans warehouse

    The early December skies were foreboding as the protesters shivered in the chill outside a Wegmans grocery store. Still, they marched and held their signs high: "Wetlands over Wegmans," "Not in my backyard," "#Save Brown Grove!!!" Among them were my cousins Renada Harris, 40, and Bonnica Cotman, 50. I've known them all my life, and I had never imagined them as activists, yet here the two sisters were, among the leaders of the group. In the past few months, I'd watched them go all-in trying to sa

  • Trump push for faster, but wasteful dishwashers appears headed for rinse cycle

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump really got the crowd going last year when he promised them faster dishwashers. "Anybody have a new dishwasher?" Trump said at the campaign rally in Milwaukee in January 2020, using hyperbole to claim modern, efficient dishwashers needed 10 cycles to clean dishes. Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "I'm sorry for that," Trump said. "I'm sorry for that. It's worthless. They give you so l

  • People Think There’s Something ‘Third Reich’ About Trump’s New Cards For Supporters

    The Trump cards are for the former president's "STRONGEST supporters" and folks had thoughts.

  • Britney Spears’s Conservatorship Is a New Cause for Hypocritical Republicans

    This op-ed argues that Republican lawmakers are cynically trying to co-opt the #FreeBritney movement.

  • With Trump tax records due to Congress, lawyers try new challenge

    Former President Donald Trump Wednesday sought to block the Treasury Department from providing his tax returns to Congress with a new legal filing.

  • U.N. Security Council to discuss deadly tanker attack off Oman

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Britain will raise a deadly tanker attack off the coast of Oman during a closed-door United Nations Security Council meeting on Friday, diplomats said, but the 15-member body is not expected to take any action. Britain told the Security Council on Tuesday it was "highly likely" that Iran used one or more drones to carry out the tanker attack last week, which killed two crew members - a Briton and a Romanian. Tehran has denied any involvement in Thursday's attack on the Mercer Street - a Liberian-flagged, Japanese-owned petroleum product tanker managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime.