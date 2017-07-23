Castro returns to DL with hamstring strain

Starlin Castro suffered yet another hamstring injury as the New York Yankees star returned to the disabled list.

The All-Star second baseman, who missed this year's game because of injury, had returned to the lineup last Saturday.

But on Wednesday, he felt the hamstring tighten during a game against the Minnesota Twins.

Although he played Thursday and Friday, a trainer noticed some bruising on his leg after the latter game.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi noted an MRI confirmed the strain, although it "might be in a different spot".

"It's frustrating. He's frustrated," Girardi said (via NorthJersey.com).

"He argued that he was fine, he could play, and he's still arguing that he's fine and he can play. But our concern is if he really tears it, then you have a real problem. So we're hoping it won't be long, we'll get him back."

Ronald Torreyes started at second base for the Yankees on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners.

Castro has 12 home runs this season and a .307 batting average.