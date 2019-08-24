Castro, Marlins rally from 7 runs down, beat Phillies 19-11 Miami Marlins' Starlin Castro, left, scores past Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto on a double hit by Neil Walker during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI (AP) -- Starlin Castro homered twice and drove in five runs, and the Miami Marlins spotted the Philadelphia Phillies a seven-run lead before rallying to win 19-11 on Friday night, their highest-scoring game at Marlins Park.

Isan Diaz hit a three-run homer, Harold Ramirez and Neil Walker each had three hits and drove in two, and John Berti also went deep for the Marlins, who pounded out 19 hits and have won six of their last seven over the Phillies.

Philadelphia led 7-0 in the third thanks in part to Scott Kingery's three-run triple and Corey Dickerson's two-run double. It was the first time the Phillies have blown a 7-0 lead since August 2003 at Montreal, when they led 8-0.

The Marlins tied it in the bottom of the third. All seven runs were charged to Vince Velasquez, who only recorded one out in the inning. Ramirez's two-run single made it 7-4 and Diaz's three-run homer drew the Marlins even.

Tyler Kinley (2-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of relief. Philadelphia reliever Nick Pivetta (4-6) allowed five runs, one earned, in 2 1/3 innings.

The Phillies played without star Bryce Harper, who was placed on paternity leave.

Castro's big night began with him on the bench. He entered as a pinch-hitter in the fifth and delivered with his fifth multi-home run game of his career, the first since August 2016 at Seattle while with the Yankees.

The Phillies regained a 9-7 lead before the Marlins stormed ahead with a five-run fifth sparked by a two-run double by Walker.

Castro's two-run homer, his 12th of the season, extended Miami's lead to 15-9 in the sixth.

He added another two-run shot in the eighth.

Marlins starter Hector Noesi allowed seven runs in three innings.

HIGH-SCORING LOSS

The Phillies had won 33 consecutive games when scoring at least nine runs.

HOME RUN STREAK ENDS

The Marlins kept the ball in the park to end their franchise record of allowing a home run in 23 consecutive games, dating back to July 29. It was the fourth-longest streak in major league history.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Juan Nicasio left in the third inning with shoulder soreness after throwing two pitches, allowing a single to Jorge Alfaro and throwing a ball to Lewis Brinson.

Marlins: OF Brian Anderson suffered a broken finger on his left hand when he was hit by a pitch in the fourth inning and likely will miss the rest of the season. ... RHP Pablo Lopez (shoulder) pitched six innings, allowing one run, in a rehab outing for Triple-A New Orleans on Wednesday. ... SS Miguel Rojas (hamstring) began a rehab assignment with Single-A Jupiter.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Zach Eflin (7-11, 4.57 ERA), who starts Saturday in Miami, is 0-4 with an 8.42 ERA over his last 10 games (six starts).

Marlins: RHP Jordan Yamamoto (4-4, 4.31) has lost his last four decisions over six starts and has a 7.34 ERA during that span.

