Casto recorded a 361-yard drive in the final to secure the victory

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — World no.5 Colton Casto is a winner at WLD Memphis once again. The Snohomish, Washington, native outlasted Cody Billinghurst 361 yards to 352 in the final to defend his WLD Memphis title from last year. The event format was a double-elimination competition due to inclement weather on Saturday.

Casto, coming off a runner-up finish at the first event of the year, hit the second-longest drive of the entire competition in Round Two at 386 yards.

WLD Memphis marked the first event of the year for the Senior Division. Ryan Reisbeck, 2023 Senior Division world champion, picked up where he left off as he earned the win this weekend with a 349-yard drive in the final.

Reisbeck’s longest drive of the Senior Division competition was 358 yards.

Casey Steed, who entered the weekend as the No. 2 ranked amateur in the world, won the Amateur Division presented by Speed Toad title. Similar to Reisbeck, Steed’s winning drive was 349 yards.

