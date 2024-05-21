Castleford's Mellor and Robb sign two-year deals

Alex Mellor joined Castleford from Leeds in June 2022 [SWPix]

Castleford Tigers pair Alex Mellor and Cain Robb have both signed new deals to keep them with the club for two more years.

Mellor, 29, who operates as either a second row or a centre, has been with the Tigers for nearly two years since joining from Leeds Rhinos.

While hooker Robb, 21, has made 32 appearances since making his debut in 2021.

Robb spent the end of last season on loan in the Championship with Swinton Lions, but he has featured in the last seven games for the Tigers.

"Cain is a very special player who brings the energy to the team that we need," said Castleford's director of rugby operations Danny Wilson.

"To get him tied down is a testament to where the club's going and the commitment to retain the best players is something you have to do to compete for trophies."

On Mellor, who has also played in Super League for Bradford Bulls and Huddersfield Giants, Wilson added:

"He’s athletic, he fits our DNA in what we’re trying to achieve and he’s a competitor, as well as a good voice in the group."

Mellor and Robb are the latest players to agree new deals at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle after Jason Qareqare, George Hill and Sam Hall.

Cain Robb first played for Castleford Tigers as an 18-year-old in 2001 [Rex Features]

Castleford Tigers official website