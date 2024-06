Charbel Tasipale scored one try in nine Super League appearances for Castleford [swpix.com]

Castleford Tigers have released back-rower Charbel Tasipale on compassionate grounds to allow him to return to Australia.

The 24-year-old Lebanon international joined the Tigers on an 18-month deal from Cronulla Sharks last July.

He made four Super League appearances this season but had not featured since 19 April.

Craig Lingard's men are in 10th place with three wins from 15 matches this year.