Castleford forward Horne commits future until 2026

Liam Horne (centre) made his international debut for Papua New Guinea in 2022 in a 24-14 win over Fiji [Getty Images]

Castleford Tigers forward Liam Horne has signed a new deal to stay with the Super League side until 2026.

Papua New Guinea international Horne, 26, joined from the Norths Devils last August and has scored twice in 19 Super League matches.

Tigers activated a one-year extension clause in Horne's contract and the player also opted to add an additional year to his stay.

“We’re over the moon with Liam staying," Tigers' director of rugby Danny Wilson told the club website.

"He’s proved himself as a Super League player and he’s a fan favourite due to his personality but on the field what he delivers is exactly what we want our players to portray in terms of full commitment, hard work and being passionate.

"To get him over the line and committed to Castleford given the standard of player he is, is massively pleasing.”