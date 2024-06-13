Castillo wins in for Glacier in the knockout round

Jun. 13—GREAT FALLS — After nine innings, the game was tied 9-9 when one of the most unique rules in the Pioneer League came into effect and the Glacier Range Riders defeated the Great Falls Voyagers in what is known as the knockout round, 9-9.

Unlike MLB, when games are tied going into the 10th there is no extra innings in the Pioneer League. Instead, each team selects a designated hitter to see how many home runs they can hit in a two-minute span and whoever finishes with the most homeruns, wins the game for their team.

Chad Castillo hit five home runs in his allotted time compared to the Voyagers two. While the scoreboard may reflect a tie, the Range Riders are still credited for the win.

In a game where the Voyagers committed six errors, it seemed like the eighth inning was going to cost the Range Riders again when the Voyagers took a 9-8 lead heading into the ninth.

Both of the first two batters reached base and they had a runner in scoring position for the second straight night with no outs. After a strikeout and a groundout moved the runners to second and third, a wild pitch scored JD McLaughlin to tie the game, 9-9.

Jerome Huntzinger recorded the final out in the bottom of the eighth inning, when the Voyagers had the bases loaded and pitched a scoreless ninth to send the game into the knockout round.

The Range Riders will face the Voyagers tomorrow in the rubber match before heading back home to Glacier Bank Park.

GLACIER 204 200 001 — 10 6 2

G. FALLS 103 301 010 — 9 16 6

Cooper Benson (4), Trevor Baker (6), Tyler Clayton (7), Seth Pinkerton, Jerome Huntzinger (9) and Freddy Guilamo. Danny Galvan (6), Jason Pineda (7), Alex Verdugo (8), Tyler Johnson (9), and Hernan Yanez

GLACIER RANGE RIDERS — Mason Dinesen 1-5, Ajay Sczepkowski 1-5, Chad Castillo 1-4, Christian Kirtley 0-3, Ben Fitzgerald 1-2, Nick Block 0-3, Andy Atwood 0-1, Blaze O'Saben 0-3, John Daly 0-1, Freddy Guilamo 1-4, Gavin Tonkel 1-2.

GREAT FALLS VOYAGERS — Xane Washington 3-5, Kody Putnam 2-4, Freddy Rojas 1-4, Jack Lynch 1-4, Frank Podkul 2-3, Livingston Morris 0-5, Hylan Hall 2-4, Mahki Backstrom 0-1, Hernan Yanez 2-5, Ryan Major 3-5.