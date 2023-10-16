Castillo: Texas A&M-Kingsville football giving fans reason to celebrate again

KINGSVILLE — Texas A&M-Kingsville football games weren't easy to watch during my four semesters at the University.

I called home games for the Javelina Broadcast Network during the 2014-2015 seasons, so I had a front-row seat to multiple heartbreaking losses and fans desperately wanting a reason to celebrate.

But what never changed during those years was the school's desire to improve.

Fast forward to 2023 and Texas A&M-Kingsville is finally starting to reap its rewards.

At least that's been the case since head coach Mike Salinas took over the program ahead of the 2020 season.

Although the Javelinas fell to Angelo State 38-16 on Saturday at Javelina Stadium, Salinas has continued to help change the trajectory of the program for the better.

In fact, more than 10,800 fans were in attendance for the Javelinas' homecoming game against the Rams on Saturday.

Yes, a win would have helped, but A&M-Kingsville still remains in the hunt for a Lone Star Conference title and a postseason berth.

The last time A&M-Kingsville won a conference championship was 2009 and the most recent national championship came 43 years ago in 1979.

"Right now I think we're on the right trajectory," Salinas said. "We have a lot of football ahead of us, but it has been a process to get to this point. There's been a lot of faith in our staff and players to get it done and it's been neat to see folks come back out and support us.

"I am proud of our guys to get to this point because it's hard to win college football games. You have to play as close to mistake-free as you can. As a program we are moving in the right direction."

As sports writers, we're not supposed to cheer for teams, but watching the Javelinas during the 2022 season was special as a former Javelina.

A&M-Kingsville started 7-0 in Salinas' third complete season as head coach. The season also featured a key win against West Texas A&M for the program's first win against a ranked team in more than 10 years. The Javelinas ended the year clinching their first playoff appearance since 2016 with a bid to the FunTown RV Heritage Bowl.

Salinas, after all, is no stranger to the rich football tradition at Texas A&M-Kingsville.

As a former student, player and assistant coach, the Javelinas' 12th head coach in team history has gone 16-13 in three seasons with 2020 featuring a two-game spring season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Javelinas are currently 4-2 this season with a 2-2 mark in LSC play with four crucial games remaining in the 2023 season.

Mark your calendar for Oct. 28 when A&M-Kingsville takes on unbeaten Central Washington in a game that could determine if the Javelinas will be in the running for the LSC crown or a second consecutive playoff berth.

"When you think about the tradition that comes with Texas A&M-Kingsville and when I think about all the things this place has done for me, it's a neat place to play and it's special," Salinas said. "This place was good to a lot of people and it was good to see old faces back and we appreciate the support with all the people in the stands. We just have to continue to work because the mission and the job isn't done."

More: 'It means everything': Robstown takes step forward in ending football playoff drought

Rey Castillo is a sports reporter for the Caller-Times and a graduate of Texas A&M-Kingsville. He may be reached at rey.castillo@caller.com or on X (Formerly Twitter) @reycastillo361

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Texas A&M-Kingsville football giving fans reason to celebrate again