Castillo: Jakobsohn, Smith continue magical season for undefeated Ingleside football team

INGLESIDE — I've seen a lot of dynamic quarterbacks and receivers during my career as a sports writer, but few, if any, have come close to what Aidan Jakobsohn and Jaydon Smith have accomplished in their years together at Ingleside.

It's at the point where I expect to see video game numbers when assistant coach David McHugh sends us the team's box score on Saturday mornings.

Sure enough, it's not out of the ordinary to see the duo account for 300, 400, 500 or even 600 yards of offense like they did in Week 6 against Carrizo Springs.

Jakobsohn and Smith have been playing together since elementary, but the two really jumped on the scene last season when Jakobsohn erupted for a career-best 2,674 passing yards and 39 touchdowns.

Smith, a North Texas commit, finished last season with 1,056 receiving yards on 50 catches and 21 touchdowns. He also added 21 tackles and two interceptions as a cornerback.

"Just the amount of work those two put in is unparalleled — the way they attack practice and it's unlike any players I've coached during my career," first-year Ingleside coach Travis Chrisman said. "Having those guys do that and have their leadership there is huge for us."

Ingleside quarterback Aiden Jakobsohn, left and receiver Jaydon Smith accounted for four of the team's six touchdowns in Friday's district win against Orange Grove.

Fast forward to this season and both have already surpassed last season's offensive totals.

But more importantly, they've also helped the Mustangs win games.

Ingleside improved to 9-0 after Friday's 44-32 District 15-4A Division II win against Orange Grove.

It was fitting that Jakobsohn and Smith accounted for five of the team's touchdowns, including a historic night for Smith, who broke the school record for receiving yards in a season on his first catch against the Bulldogs.

Jakobson is believed to have tied the school record for most touchdown passes in a season with 43 and showed off his defensive abilities as well after coming down with two interceptions on defense against Orange Grove.

"It's really special and we're finishing off our high school careers strong," Smith said. "Recently we were in math class and we were just looking back at our stats on Hudl and Max Preps.

"It's pretty cool and it shows how good of a friendship we have. It shows that me and him are wiling to work harder than any wide receiver-quarterback duo in the state."

Ingleside's Jaydon Smith (7) makes a cut in a high school football game against Orange Grove at Bulldog Stadium in Orange Grove, Texas on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

I had to glance twice when I saw Jakobsohn stay on the field with the Mustangs' defense since I had never seen him play both sides before.

Chrisman said it was the first time Jakobsohn never left the field after he inserted him on defense for the first time in the second half of last week's game against Robstown.

But once the game went on, I wasn't really surprised. At that point I thought, "What can't he do?"

"This was first time I would assume in his career, if you take away junior high, that he didn't come off the field and played the entire game," Chrisman said. "He had close to 10 tackles as well. It was an incredible performance."

All eyes will be on Jakobson and Smith again next week in the Mustangs' anticipated matchup against rival Sinton.

Ingleside's Aidan Jakobsohn (3) throws a pass in a high school football game against Sinton at Ingleside High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 in Ingleside, Texas.

For now, Jakobsohn is enjoying the time he has with his favorite receiver, one game at a time.

"It's really special," Jakobsohn said of playing his final season with Smith. "I try not to take anything for granted because the days are ticking down for me and him playing high school football. It's nice to see all of the growth throughout the years because we know each other's strengths and weaknesses. I don't take any of it for granted."

