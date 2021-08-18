Caster Semenya’s lawyers want answers from World Athletics after 'misleading' study stopped her competing - AFP

Caster Semenya’s lawyers have questioned why World Athletics have waited until after the Tokyo Olympics before releasing a bombshell report that admits the findings that triggered controversial regulations banning women with naturally elevated testosterone from international events are “misleading”.

Semenya was not allowed to defend her double Olympic 800 metres title in Tokyo under rules prohibiting athletes with Differences of Sexual Development (DSD) from competing at distances from 400m to one mile unless they take hormone-lowering medication.

But World Athletics are facing fresh calls from her legal representatives to scrap the regulation after the governing body’s scientists admitted their findings are based on evidence that was “exploratory, nothing else”.

That ruling was based on evidence published by two World Athletics scientists in 2017, which found a performance increase in females with high testosterone levels over those with low levels of 1.8 per cent for 800m and 2.7 per cent for 400m.

However, the British Journal of Sports Medicine - which published the original evidence - has now released a “correction” to that 2017 paper, causing campaigners to argue the rules should be ditched immediately. Semenya’s lawyers have also questioned why it was not released until days after the Olympics concluded.

Discussing potential links between high levels of testosterone and improved performance in women, Stephane Bermon, director of World Athletics’ Health and Science Department, and his predecessor Pierre-Yves Garnier, wrote: “To be explicit, there is no confirmatory evidence for causality in the observed relationships reported. We acknowledge that our 2017 study was exploratory.”

They add: “With this in mind, we recognise that statements in the paper could have been misleading by implying a causal inference.

“Specifically, ‘Female athletes with high fT [testosterone] levels have a significant competitive advantage over those with low fT in 400 m, 400 m hurdles, 800 m, hammer throw, and pole vault.’

“This statement should be amended to: ‘High fT levels in female athletes were associated with higher athletic performance over those with low fT in 400 m, 400 m hurdles, 800 m, hammer throw, and pole vault.’”

The scientists conclude that their findings are “on a lower level of evidence” and should be viewed as “exploratory, nothing else, that is, not confirmatory or evidence for a causal relationship.”

Semenya was absent from the recent Tokyo Olympics after unsuccessful challenges against the regulations at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and Switzerland’s supreme court. She is currently awaiting a hearing at the European Court of Human Rights, although World Athletics has argued it would not be bound by any ruling dished out. The new report, however, raises serious questions about why this clarification was not made before the recent Olympic Games, which concluded just nine days before it was made public.

“This is very significant new information,” Semenya’s lawyer Gregory Nott, of Norton Rose Fulbright, told Telegraph Sport.

“We are in the midst of the European Court of Human Rights case and will be discussing with our London QC and the whole legal team how to introduce the information into the proceedings.

“World Athletics have recently given notice of their wish to intervene in the European Court of Human Rights proceedings and we would hope that they will now support setting aside the regulations.

“It is more than surprising that World Athletics did not reveal this evidence before the recent Tokyo Olympics and allow Caster to defend her 800m title.”

Roger Pielke Jr, one of three scientists who published a 2019 International Sports Law Journal paper arguing the original World Athletics evidence was “flawed”, also said the latest admission meant the rules should be suspended immediately.

“Corrections are common in research, as scientists are human and make mistakes, like anyone else,” he said. “But one of the most important features of science is that it is self-correcting, and mistakes are identified, admitted and corrected.

“But the correction published today is not simply the admission of an error in an inconsequential paper, it is an admission of error by World Athletics in the only empirical analysis which underpins its eligibility regulations for female athletes. The implications are massive.”

He added: “The correction offered today provides a very public test of the integrity of World Athletics. The organisation chose to base its regulation on a set of scientific claims. It now admits that those claims were wrong and potentially misleading.

“Doing the right thing in support of the athletes that it represents means changing course when the facts warrant.”

America’s triple Olympic champion Tianna Bartoletta said: “Improve the studies. And let that govern the policy. That’s not what they did though. And that’s what I’ve been angry about.

“I believe in not manipulating science, and I will accept what it tells me even if my heart feels differently. From the beginning they wanted a specific outcome and that’s not right.”

A World Athletics spokeswoman said: “The erratum recently published in the British Journal of Sport Medicine to the 2017 paper clarifies the exploratory nature of this study.

“It has no bearing on the decade of research undertaken by World Athletics that informed its eligibility regulations for the female classification.

“Moreover, since 2017 several peer-reviewed publications have supported a causal relationship between elevated serum testosterone levels and improved anthropometric/physiological features and athletics performance in young females.”

World Athletics president Seb Coe earlier this month said Christine Mboma’s surprise Olympic 200m silver medal showed the governing body was right to crack down on women with naturally elevated testosterone levels.

In April, Namibian 18-year-old Mboma ran the second-fastest 400m time in the world this year, only to then be told a fortnight before the Tokyo Games that she was banned from contesting the event due to her DSD status.

She made a late switch to the 200m and broke the world under-20 record with a jet-heeled late surge in the final to claim Olympic silver in Tokyo.

“It was pretty observable that [Mboma’s] last 30 or 40 metres were impactful,” said Coe. “But, actually, I think that vindicated the decision about the 400m. If you are finishing a 200m like that, it supports the judgement that was made.”

Upholding the rules in 2019, the CAS admitted the regulations were “discriminatory” and it had “serious concerns” over their application. However, it ruled that “such discrimination is a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means... of preserving the integrity of female athletics”.

What are the World Athletics testosterone rules?

Female athletes with naturally elevated levels of testosterone - officially termed ‘Differences of Sexual Development’ - are not allowed to compete in international competitions over track distances from 400 metres to one mile unless they take hormone-lowering medication.

The governing body insists the rules “ensure fair and meaningful competition” for all women and that testosterone is the best marker to differentiate between males and females.

Most females have natural testosterone levels between 0.06 and 1.68 nmol/L in their blood, while men have 7.7 to 29.4 nmol/L. World Athletics has capped the female limit at 5 nmol/L, which athletes must adhere to for six months prior to competition.

Only applying the rules to certain events resulted in the strange scenario of Namibian teenager Christine Mboma being banned from contesting her favoured 400m at the Olympics, but still able to win a silver medal over 200m.

What evidence was there for their implementation in 2018?

After the first iteration of World Athletics’s testosterone regulations were halted in 2015, the governing body was told by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to go away and find evidence to support its claims. World Athletics then jointly funded a study of 2,127 androgen samples from women participating at the 2011 and 2013 World Championships.

The findings suggested a performance increase in 400m (2.7 per cent), 400m hurdles (2.8 per cent), 800m (1.8 per cent), hammer throw (4.5 per cent) and pole vault (2.9 per cent) in females with high testosterone levels over those with low levels. World Athletics does not believe it has a sufficient body of evidence to implement the rules in those affected field events, so has limited them to the track.

The governing body also says it has found that 7.1 in every 1,000 elite female athletes have elevated testosterone levels - the majority in events from 400m to the mile - which it claims is “around 140 times” more than in the general female population.

Why is that evidence now being called into question?

The scientific evidence has never been universally accepted, with even the CAS in 2019 questioning the “concrete evidence” of DSD athletes having an advantage in the 1,500m and mile events.

Three scientists - Roger Pielke Jr, Ross Tucker and Erik Boye - further discredited the study in 2019 by claiming that between 17 and 33 per cent of the data in the affected events was “problematic”.

Now, World Athletics’s own scientists who produced the original data have admitted to issues with it.

Writing a “correction” published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, Stephane Bermon and Pierre-Yves Garnier say “there is no confirmatory evidence for causality” between elevated testosterone and improved athletic performance in women.

The scientists conclude that their findings are “on a lower level of evidence” and should be viewed as “exploratory, nothing else”. They also admit “statements in the paper could have been misleading”.

Why has this “correction” come out now and what has been the reaction to it?

The timing of Bermon and Garnier’s “correction” is a major sticking point, coming just nine days after the conclusion of an Olympic Games that Semenya and her fellow middle-distance DSD athletes were unable to compete at.

Semenya’s lawyer Gregory Nott told Telegraph Sport: “It is more than surprising that World Athletics did not reveal this evidence before the recent Tokyo Olympics and allow Caster to defend her 800m title.”

Telegraph Sport has contacted World Athletics for comment.

A number of campaigners have called for the rules to now be scrapped. Pielke Jr said the “correction” was “an admission of error by World Athletics in the only empirical analysis which underpins its eligibility regulations for female athletes”. He added: “The organisation chose to base its regulation on a set of scientific claims. It now admits that those claims were wrong and potentially misleading.”

America’s triple Olympic champion Tianna Bartoletta said: “Improve the studies. And let that govern the policy. That’s not what they did though. And that’s what I’ve been angry about.”

How has Caster Semenya dealt with the rules?

For much of her career, Semenya has been the unwilling face of DSD athletes. Her performances notably dipped under previous World Athletics testosterone regulations in 2014 and 2015, while she then went unbeaten in major international 800m races for more than two years when they were subsequently suspended.

Their return in 2018 heralded the end of her 800m career, with the double Olympic champion refusing to take medication to lower her hormone levels. She has unsuccessfully appealed the regulations at the CAS and Switzerland’s supreme court, and is currently awaiting a hearing at the European Court of Human Rights.

She failed in brief bids to compete over 200m or 5,000m - distances not covered by the testosterone rules - at the Tokyo Olympics.

Last year she said she would not let the rules “stop me from being who I am”. She added: “Excluding female athletes or endangering our health solely because of our natural abilities puts World Athletics on the wrong side of history.”