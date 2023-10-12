Castellanos ties Game 3 with a BOMB to left field
Nick Castellanos tied Game 3 of the NLDS with a solo home run to left field in the 3rd inning.
Castellanos ties Game 3 with a BOMB to left field originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
Nick Castellanos tied Game 3 of the NLDS with a solo home run to left field in the 3rd inning.
Castellanos ties Game 3 with a BOMB to left field originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
The Phillies will look to close out the series on Thursday at home. The Braves will try to send it to a Game 5.
Nothing is stopping the Diamondbacks so far this postseason.
After falling behind 4-0 against the Phillies, the Braves rallied back and sealed the win with a double-play that fans in Atlanta won't soon forget.
The Arizona Diamondbacks have yet to lose in the 2023 postseason.
The Astros are moving on to face the Rangers after a 3-2 victory Wednesday in Minnesota.
The Twins are out of the playoffs. Are the Dodgers next?
The science was often the reason, but Dumars said the data has turned — that injuries aren’t increased by playing on back-to-backs, but player effectiveness has been affected.
USADA CEO Travis Tygart announced Wednesday that Conor McGregor had reentered the drug testing pool, but said USADA's partnership with the UFC will end upon the conclusion of its current contract .
Kelce discussed the dangers of turf during a podcast episode released hours before the Chiefs injury report.
On this episode of No Cap Room, Jake Fischer and Dan Devine give you their thoughts from the Thunder/Spurs preseason game that saw rookies Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama take each other on before revealing their lists of the 10 most interesting players in the Eastern Conference heading into the season.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus reveals three forwards he's avoiding in drafts for the upcoming NBA season.
“It’s honestly sad that they’ve done that.”
Deshaun Watson did not practice Wednesday due to the injury.
The NFL is reportedly considering a fine for the 49ers' tight end because of the vulgar message on his shirt.
Fantasy analyst Jorge Martin hands off the Week 6 overview of NFL backfields dealing with injuries and other question marks.
Taylor Swift might be popular, but she's not as popular as the Dallas Cowboys.
How a terrible football game gained immortality.
Each team sits at 1-4 and has some enticing players it could trade. That group might include Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Sal Vetri examines the fantasy trade landscape, suggesting five players to trade and two to target in deals.
If given the chance to draft again today — using September ADP — what would that team look like if selecting from the eighth pick of a 12-team fantasy league? Scott Pianowski shares his mock.