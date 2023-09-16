Castellanos' three-run homer (24)
Nick Castellanos crushes a three-run homer to left field, increasing the Phillies' lead 4-0 in the top of the 1st
Nick Castellanos crushes a three-run homer to left field, increasing the Phillies' lead 4-0 in the top of the 1st
The Phillies are one of the hottest teams in baseball.
The Angels star hasn't played since July 4.
The Braves were the first team to secure a spot in the 2023 postseason, and they clinched the NL East crown with Wednesday's win over the Phillies.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares his lineup advice for every NFL game on the Week 2 slate.
The 2020 Rookie of the Year, Young has seen his career derailed by injuries, which cost him 21 games in the previous two seasons.
The Chiefs have a tough game at Jacksonville in Week 2. They also have Patrick Mahomes. That matters in evaluating how they should feel about an 0-2 start. Other teams aren't so lucky.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
U.S. Soccer has been based in Chicago for decades, with its national teams traveling to dozens of cities across the country. A $50 million pledge from Arthur Blank will help bring everything to Atlanta.
Barry Sanders' retirement is still mystifying to NFL fans.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The Cardinals showed some fight in Week 1 and now face a Giants team that didn't score a point against the Cowboys.
With Dan Snyder gone, the Commanders’ stadium saga is returning to the forefront of area governments' concerns
The Eagles have a great roster, but don't forget the O-line.
It's the first meeting between the teams since the Terps left the ACC.
Helmut Marko said Perez didn't have the same focus as European world champion drivers.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
What's scary for the rest of MLB is that the Braves, who clinched their sixth straight NL East title Wednesday, will be rolling with the same team for years to come.
Philadelphia is a 6.5-point favorite in its home opener against the Vikings.
What will Week 3 of the college football season have in store?
The Red Sox hired Bloom nearly four years ago.