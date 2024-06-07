Casteels named Belgium number one goalkeeper for Euro 2024

Belgium's head coach Domenico Tedesco attend a press conference for the Belgian national soccer team, at the Royal Belgian Football Association's training center in Tubize, ahead of the international friendly soccer match against Luxembourg, in preparations for the UEFA EURO 2024. Bruno Fahy/Belga/dpa

Koen Casteels will be Belgium's first choice goalkeeper at Euro 2024, coach Domenico Tedesco announced on Friday.

Tedesco told reporters that only little things made the difference to pick the 31-year-old Wolfsburg player Casteels over Matz Sels and Thomas Kaminski.

"He will play against Luxembourg [on Saturday] and afterwards during the whole Euros," tedesco said.

Not part of Tedesco's squad of 25 is long-time national team keeper Thibaut Courtois. He recently returned from a severe knee injury between the Real Madrid posts and helped them win another Champions League title, but he has been at odds with Tedesco since last year.

Belgium play Slovakia, Romania and Ukraine in the group stage of the June 14-July 14 Euros in Germany.