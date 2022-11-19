Cast your vote for who wins in Steelers vs Bengals

It is time once against for some predictions. This season has not gone according to plan for the Pittsburgh Steelers but every time you think it is time to throw in the towel, the Steelers win a game they shouldn’t and get everyone’s hopes up again.

That’s what happened last week when the return of linebacker T.J. Watt netting a win over the New Orleans Saints. Now the Steelers have to see if they can do it two weeks in a row with the Cincinnati Bengals coming to town.

The first time around, Pittsburgh snuck out of Cincinnati with an upset win over the Bengals thanks to overtime and a huge defensive performance. Everything had to go perfectly for this game to go the Steelers way and it’s hard to imagine the stars aligning again.

Cast your vote and let us know how you think this game goes. I’m looking for the typical physical matchup between these rivals for much of the game. but if the Bengals get a lead does Kenny Pickett and the Steelers offense have enough juice to keep up? It’ll be close but in the second coin-toss matchup between these teams, the Steelers are the team that comes up just short. Bengals 24, Steelers 21

