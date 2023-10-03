Cast your vote for Week 6 game balls on offense, defense and special teams

It's time to vote for Game Balls on offense and defense and special teams in Week 6, spotlighting the top high school football performances for the week on the Treasure Coast.

From Week 5, voters selected Master's Academy quarterback Caleb Cotton on offense and South Fork's Tony Jefferson for defense and special teams as game ball winners.

Cotton threw for 255 yards and four touchdowns and added a touchdown on the ground helping the Patriots defeat Lakeside Christian 42-6.

Jefferson returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown to account for the only points the Bulldogs scored in a 34-6 loss to Martin County in Martin Bowl 40.

This week's poll will run from noon Tuesday to noon Friday.

Coaches are recommended to submit their game statistics to bcooney@gannett.com in order for their players to be considered.

Offense

Braylon Vincent, Fort Pierce Westwood

In the Panthers' 31-12 win over Okeechobee, Vincent had a 60-yard touchdown catch and ran for 92 yards and two touchdowns, scoring from 70 yards out and five yards.

Octavion Osby, Vero Beach

In Vero's 45-6 victory over Fort Pierce Central, Osby had touchdown runs of 26 yards, one yard and 21 yards on the night.

Omar Mejia, South Fork

In the Bulldogs' 43-0 win over Somerset Prep, Mejia ran for 147 yards and four touchdowns to lead the offensive explosion for South Fork.

Jonny Ahern, Jensen Beach

In his first ever start playing quarterback, Ahern tossed four touchdown passes and threw for 150 yards in one half of action in a 41-0 win over Port St. Lucie.

Defense and Special Teams

Jaydien Pittman, John Carroll Catholic

With his team trailing Seminole Ridge 18-13 with two minutes to go in the game, Pittman took a punt back 90 yards for the go-ahead touchdown helping the Rams win 21-18 for their first win of the season.

Javian Gardner, Fort Pierce Westwood

In the Panthers' 31-12 win over Okeechobee, Gardner totaled 12 tackles, four that went for a loss and added two sacks.

Joe Shimko III, Martin County

Shimko had a forced fumble and a clean strip for a recovery and returned the fumble six yards for a touchdown in the Tigers' 42-6 win over Centennial.

