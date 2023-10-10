Cast your vote for the Storm Works Roofing & Restoration Football player of the Week

With the fifth week of high school football in the books, Rich Garven takes a look at some of the top performances for readers to vote on to decide the StormWorks Roofing & Restoration football player of the week

Congratulations to Gardner's Alex Figueroa, who took the top spot in last week's poll of nearly 28,000 votes, amassing 12,910 votes (46.1 percent) to fend off Quabbin's Luke Salvadore (9,318 votes) for the honor.

(Players of the Week honorees are compiled from game reports and statistics called in by each school or from in-person, game-day reporting by a T&G sportswriter.)

Mateo Arellano, Maynard

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound senior receiver scored for the fourth straight week as the Tigers topped Groton-Dunstable to move to 4-1. Arellano caught eight passes for 134 yards and his fifth touchdown of the season, averaging 16.8 yards a catch and hauling in a 31-yard scoring strike in the first quarter.

Jake Attaway, Hudson

The 6-foot, 185-pound junior quarterback/defensive back was a two-way playmaker as the Hawks defeated Oakmont, 28-3, to improve to 3-2. Attaway rushed for two touchdowns to give him 10 on the season, threw his fifth TD pass of the year and had two interceptions to up his total to five.

Grayson Baker, Wachusett

The 6-foot-7, 245-pound senior tight end had a career night as the Mountaineers rolled to a 45-28 win over Salem (N.H.) to snap a two-game skid and move to 2-3. Baker caught seven passes for 209 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 29.9 yards a reception and scoring TDs of 86, 16, 8, and 64 yards.

Alex Burgos, Valley Tech

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound junior quarterback was a dual-threat dynamo as the Beavers blitzed Millbury, 41-7, to even their record at 2-2. Burgos was 5 of 11 passing for 208 yards and three touchdowns (98, 45, 35 yards) and rushed for 103 yards, including a 29-yard TD, on nine carries.

Cade Callahan, North Middlesex

The senior receiver/defensive back was a two-way standout as the Patriots topped Northbridge, 39-7, to raise their record to 5-0. Callahan caught five passes for 142 yards and three touchdowns and added a two-point conversion, rushed for 11 yards on one carry and recorded two tackles and a pass defensed.

Tim Guilmette, Tyngsborough

The senior receiver had a record-setting day as the Tigers topped Lunenburg, 44-11, to improve to 4-1. Guilmette hauled in two passes for 90 yards and a touchdown, breaking the 16-year-old school mark for career receiving yards with 1,359, and added 22 yards rushing and a TD on three carries.

Logan Josti, David Prouty

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound senior quarterback/linebacker made plays on both sides of the ball as the Panthers topped Bartlett, 36-12, to post their first win. Josti was 10 of 14 passing for 157 yards and two touchdowns (57, 5 yards), gained 82 yards on nine carries and made 4.5 tackles, including one for a loss.

Jack King, Burncoat

The senior quarterback was precise and productive as the Patriots defeated North, 30-24, to stop a two-game slide and improve to 3-2. King was 8 of 11 passing for 138 yards and two touchdowns (9, 21 yards) and added an 11-yard rushing TD.

Dan Lawton, Blackstone-Millville

The senior was productive as a runner and a returner while leading the Chargers to a 51-10 win over St. Paul that raised their record to 4-1. Lawton turned eight carries into 280 yards and four first-half touchdowns (81, 15, 77, 60 yards) and returned two kicks for 11 yards and a TD.

Franki Lopriore/Noah Sowden, Assabet Valley

The backfield was at the forefront as the Aztecs defeated Worcester Tech, 44-0, to break into the win column. Lopriore, a senior, rushed for 157 yards and two second-quarter touchdowns (5, 8 yards) on 14 carries and Sowden, a sophomore, gained 109 yards and two TDs (10, 8) on 14 carries.

Jonathan Ruas, West Boylston

The senior running back reached the end zone for the fourth time in five games as the Lions overcame an early deficit to defeat Clinton, 53-19, and improve to 5-0. Ruas opened the game with an 85-yard kick return for a touchdown and then rushed for 59 yards and two touchdowns (14, 42 yards) on four carries.

Nick St. George, Grafton

The senior linebacker was a defensive dynamo as the Gators rallied to defeat Doherty, 14-8, to climb to 3-2. St. George made a team-high 10 tackles and had a pass defensed and offensively added a 5-yard reception for a first down on the Gators’ game-winning drive in the closing minutes.

