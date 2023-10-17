Cast your vote for the Storm Works Roofing & Restoration Football player of the Week

With the sixth week of high school football in the books, Rich Garven takes a look at some of the top performances for readers to vote on to decide the StormWorks Roofing & Restoration football player of the week.

Congratulations to the Assabet duo of Franki Lopriore and Noah Sowden for claiming the top spot in last week's poll, as the pair garnered 44,270 (44.9 percent) of over 98,000 votes in a showdown with David Prouty's Logan Josti (41,689 votes).

Players of the Week honorees are compiled from game reports and statistics called in by each school or from in-person, game-day reporting by a T&G sportswriter.

Landon Dulmaine, Sutton

The senior running back kept drives alive and finished them, as well, as the Sammies edged Dual Valley Conference rival St. Bernard’s, 20-14, to move to 4-2. Dulmaine rushed for 193 yards and two first-half touchdowns (20, 74 yards) on 26 carries and pulled in three passes for 36 yards.

Finn Gilmore, Grafton

The junior running back/cornerback had a breakout performance offensively as the Gators defeated Shrewsbury, 26-12, to improve to 4-2. Gilmore easily posted across-the-board career highs with 164 yards rushing and two touchdowns (5, 7 yards) on 26 carries while adding six tackles on defense.

Cameron Goodrich, David Prouty

The senior running back/linebacker scored four touchdowns, including one on defense, to give him 10 on the season as the Panthers topped Murdock, 48-14, to collect their second straight victory. Goodrich rushed for TDs of 8, 50 and 20 yards along with a conversion and returned a fumble 45 yards for a TD.

Javian Huertas, Marlborough

The 5-foot-10, 150-pound sophomore running back/defensive back was a two-way playmaker as the Panthers edged Algonquin, 33-28, to improve to 5-1. Huertas rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns (9, 45 yards) on 18 carries ‒ his first totes of the season ‒ and returned an interception 45 yards for a TD.

Angel Lopez, Clinton

The senior running back spearheaded a potent ground game as the Galloping Gaels romped to a 60-28 win over Lunenburg to raise their record to 4-2 with their fourth win in the past five games. Lopez rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns (23, 56 yards) on five carries while averaging 25 yards a tote.

Osiris Lopez, Leominster

The 6-foot-1, 176-pound sophomore quarterback continued to dazzle with his feet and his arm as the Blue Devils erased an 18-point deficit to defeat Wachusett, 38-32, to move to 2-4. Lopez threw a 1-yard touchdown pass and ran for TDs of 41 and 4 yards, the latter proving to be the game-winning score.

George Paye, Burncoat

The 5-foot-11, 235-pound senior tackle was a defensive demon as the Patriots defeated St. Paul, 22-13, to raise their record to 4-2. Paye recorded 10 tackles and a sack while recovering a fumble for the second straight game, this time returning it 26 yards for a touchdown.

Andrew Pisciotta, Westborough

The junior quarterback had a record-setting day as the Rangers rolled to a 43-6 win over Fitchburg to move to 5-1 with their fifth straight win. Pisciotta completed 13 of 17 passes for 216 yards and six touchdowns (6, 18, 10, 15, 23, 9 yards), setting school marks for scoring strikes in a half (5) and a game.

Logan Potter, Leicester

The 5-foot-8, 160-pound running back sparked the inspired Wolverines to a 20-19 upset of Millbury to claim their first victory of the season. On the same day his mom was laid to rest, Potter rushed for a career-high, chain-moving 123 yards and is now averaging a healthy 8.4 yards a carry.

Ryan Quinn, Monty Tech

The senior running back carried the load as the Bulldogs raced to a 32-16 victory over Abby Kelley to snap a two-game slide and notch their second win of the season. Quinn rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, averaging 11.6 yards a tote and scoring on a pair of 3-yard runs.

Juan Reynolds, Doherty

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound receiver/defensive back did it all as the Highlanders rallied to defeat South, 25-22, and raise their record to 5-1. Reynolds caught three passes for 84 yards and a terrific touchdown (53 yards), rushed for 12 yards and a first down on one carry and made a goal-line interception.

Doherian Wells, Gardner

The senior receiver/defensive back/returner was a triple threat as the Wildcats defeated Littleton, 44-14, to improve to 6-0. Wells returned the game’s opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, turned his only reception into a 70-yard scoring strike and had a 23-yard interception return.

