Cast your vote for the Storm Works Roofing & Restoration Football player of the Week

With the eighth week of high school football in the books, Rich Garven takes a look at some of the top performances for readers to vote on to decide the StormWorks Roofing & Restoration football player of the week.

Congratulations to Shepherd Hill's Joshua Harrison, who took home last week's top spot with 16,647 votes (50.6 percent), getting past Bay Path's Matt Chatterton (13,285 votes) for the honor.

(Players of the Week honorees are compiled from game reports and statistics called in by each school or from in-person, game-day reporting by a T&G sportswriter.)

Finn Gilmore, Grafton

The 5-foot-11, 178-pound junior was a three-phase contributor as the Gators topped Shepherd Hill, 42-12, to move to 6-2. Gillmore rushed for 137 yards, 3 touchdowns and 5 additional first downs on 12 carries – all in the first half – made four tackles from his safety position and averaged 53 yards on a pair of punts.

Dylan Hunton, Monty Tech

The junior quarterback was precise and productive as the Bulldogs rallied to defeat Assabet Valley, 32-20, to even their record at 4-4. Hunton was 11 of 16 passing for 195 yards and a touchdown – a 17-yarder with 15 seconds to play _and rushed for 109 yards and two TDs (23, 7 yards) on 13 carries.

Jack King, Burncoat

The senior quarterback was on target as the Patriots topped Keefe Tech, 37-6, to raise their record to 5-3. King was 11 of 13 passing for 242 yards and second-quarter touchdowns spanning 80, 15 and 53 yards to three different receivers and rushed for a 13-yard TD to get the scoring started.

Joel LaChapelle, Northbridge

The sophomore quarterback stepped in and stepped up as the Rams rallied to nip Nipmuc, 10-7, to move to 3-5. A banged-up LaChapelle came off the bench to rush for 42 yards and a fourth-quarter, 11-yard touchdown on six carries and was 5 of 9 passing for 42 yards along with a two-point conversion toss.

Daniel Lawton, Blackstone-Millville

The senior running back cracked the 200-yard mark for the second time in four weeks and scored the game-winning touchdown as the Chargers came from behind to edge Bay Path, 31-27 to improve to 7-1. Lawton rushed for 219 yards and four TDs (5, 68, 26, 16 yards) on 20 carries.

Matteus Mateo, Millbury

The sophomore quarterback had a hand in four touchdowns over the final three quarters as the Woolies won a wild one with St. Bernard’s, 35-34, to move to 5-3. Mateo was 9 of 16 passing for 218 yards and three TDs (10, 60, 68 yards) and rushed for 37 yards and a TD on nine carries.

Hunter Matson, Lunenburg

The 6-foot-1, 166-pound senior quarterback was a dual threat with a singular focus, helping the Blue Knights top Greater Lowell, 29-19, to even their record at 4-4. Matson rushed for 72 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries and was 12 of 17 passing for 172 yards to keep the chains moving.

Javon Mays, Doherty

The 5-foot-9, 170-pound senior receiver/returner maximized his touches as the Highlanders defeated Fitchburg, 35-7, to move to 7-1. Mays opened the scoring by bringing back a punt 53 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and finished with two receptions, one good for 18 yards and a TD.

Connor Muldoon, West Boylston

The senior running back/defensive back made big plays on both sides of the ball as the Lions blanked Valley Tech, 20-0, to raise their record to 8-0. Muldoon scored on a 2-yard run and 48-yard reception to give him 17 touchdowns on the season and had a 50-yard interception return that led to a score.

Camden Petralia, Westborough

The senior running back wouldn’t be denied as the Rangers defeated Marlborough, 29-27, in double overtime to move to 7-1. Petralia rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, the scores coming on runs of 5 and 3 yards – along with two ensuing rushing conversions – in OT.

Jack Rapose, Tantasqua

The senior receiver was a bigtime playmaker as the Warriors topped Nashoba, 35-13 to improve to 3-5. Rapose hauled in seven passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns, scoring on plays of 18 and 59 yards while averaging 20.3 yards a reception.

John Walsh Karam, St. Paul

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound junior quarterback was productive on the ground and through the air as the Knights topped Abby Kelley, 24-6, to break into the win column. Walsh Karam rushed for a pair of touchdowns (1, 6 yards) to give him six scores on the season and completed 7 of 13 passes for 143 yards.

