Cast your vote for Region Football Player, Athlete of the Week

Polls are now open for Monroe County Region Football Player and Athlete of the Week for Oct. 23-29.

You can vote once per hour through 11.59 p.m. Wednesday.

Click on the links below to vote.

Football Player of the Week

Athlete of the Week

Football Player of the Week (POW) and Athlete of the Week (AOW)

Last week’s winners were Dean Thomas of Ida and St. Mary Catholic Central volleyball player Jessica Costlow.

Last Week: Ida's Thomas, SMCC's Costlow voted Region's best of the week

Here are this week’s nominees in alphabetical order.

FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Hunter DeBarr, Whiteford: Ran for 104 yards on just 4 carries, caught 2 passes for 56, scored on runs of 5, 12 and 76 yards and a 20-yard pass and kicked 2 PATs in a 59-0 rout of Sand Creek.

William Gaskell V, Milan: Ran for 116 yards on 17 carries and completed 7-of-13 passes for 89 yards in the final game of his high school career.

Drew Harris, SMCC: Ran for 76 yards and a touchdown and kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime to beat Detroit Loyola 10-7.

Kenny McCurdy, Gibraltar Carlson: Returned from an injury to record 10 tackles, 3 sacks and 2 quarterback hurries in a win over Livonia Churchill. He had back-to-back sacks on third and fourth down to kill a Churchill drive in the fourth quarter.

Brett Moore, Airport: Ran for 128 yards on just 6 carries, including touchdown runs of 22 and 43 yards in a 70-18 win over Detroit East English.

Adam Szalay, Flat Rock: Caught 3 passes for 120 yards including touchdown catches of 57 and 45 yards in a 42-0 win over Milan.

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Sarah Giroux, Flat Rock volleyball: Credited with 12 kills and 11 digs in win over Gibraltar Carlson.

Kennedy Irwin, Dundee volleyball: Delivered 25 kills and 37 digs in Lenawee County Athletic Association round robin Tuesday and 36 kills in Bedford Spooktacular Saturday.

Keegan Masters, Whiteford cross country: Took second in the Division 3 Regional at Willow Metropark with a school-record time of 16:11.2.

Lauren McNamara, Flat Rock swimming: Won the individual medley and butterfly in the Huron League Meet.

Jenna Pilachowski, Jefferson cross country: Took third in Division 2 Regional at Lake Erie Metropark to help her team qualify for the state finals.

Kaylin Schroeder, Bedford volleyball: Logged 34 assists in a win over Tecumseh Tuesday and 91 assists and 18 digs to help the Mules win their Spooktacular Saturday.

Jacob Stanislawski, Flat Rock cross country: Took first with a school-record time of 16:00.4 to help his team win its first Regional championship since 1991.

Elizabeth Sweeney, Erie Mason volleyball: 24 kills in win over Morenci Tuesday and 7 aces and 7 kills in win over Britton Deerfield.

Annabelle Williams, Milan swimming: Won the 100 and 200-yard freestyle and swam on two winning relays in the Huron League Meet.

Peyton Zajac, Airport volleyball: Recorded 31 assists, 27 digs and 9 kills in the Mount Morris Tournament.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Cast your vote for Region Football Player, Athlete of the Week