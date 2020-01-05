Cassius Winston stars as No. 14 Michigan State defeats No. 12 Michigan

Michigan State would like to remind you its one of the best teams in the country, and that the Spartans have one of the best players in the nation leading their way.

Cassius Winston scored a career-high 32 points while dishing out nine assists, and No. 14 Michigan State dominated play Sunday in defeating rival and 12th-ranked Michigan 87-69 at the Breslin Center.

It was the seventh-straight win for the Spartans since they lost to Duke to start December.

The Wolverines played without the services of junior Isaiah Livers, who missed a second-straight game with a groin injury. The 6-foot-7 wing is averaging 13.6 points per game while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range.

Michigan State shot 52.8 percent from the floor while the Wolverines connected at just a 36.2 percent clip.

Xavier Tillman had 20 points and 11 rebounds for Michigan State, which hosts Minnesota on Thursday. Jon Teske had 15 points and five boards and Zavier Simpson had 14 points, eight assists and five rebounds for the Wolverines.