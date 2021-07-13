Cassius Marsh: Patriots treat players like crap

Steelers linebacker Cassius Marsh has spent time with seven different NFL teams, but his time with the Patriots stood out. And not in a good way.

Marsh, who was traded to the Patriots in September of 2017 and cut by the Patriots in November of that year, said on Tom Segura’s podcast that the Patriots’ winning comes at the expense of players being able to enjoy the game of football.

“The Patriot Way is extremely impressive,” Marsh said. “They work day-in and day-out. Their work ethic over there, what they instill, is pretty legendary. But they also treat players like crap. You don’t have a lunch period. You get there and you have to make time to eat in between meetings. And they’re like five to 10 minute periods where I would literally go scoop food and put it in a cup and crush it real quick before I got to the next meeting. There’s no fun. There’s no — well, that is what I got in trouble for, for saying they don’t have fun.”

This isn’t the first time Marsh criticized the Patriots. He referred to himself as one of the Top 5 most-hated former Patriots in New England because of his previous comments, but he also said several Patriots players have thanked him for speaking out.

“A lot of the players like thanked me for making it public on how bad they treat guys. I mean, they win games so you just really can’t argue with championships,” Marsh said.

Marsh added that he respects Patriots coach Bill Belichick. He just doesn’t like him.

