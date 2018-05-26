Cassius Marsh: Garoppolo “would shred [New England’s] defense every day”

As the Patriots continue to work their way through the offseason program without starting quarterback Tom Brady, the guy who at one point seemed destined to replace him is working toward his first season as a full-time starter. And all indications are that Jimmy Garoppolo will become a true franchise quarterback for the 49ers.

Take it from current teammate Cassius Marsh, who at one point was a teammate of Garoppolo’s in New England.

“I was with the Patriots and he would shred our defense every day,” Marsh said recently, via Eric Branch of SFGate.com. “He’d shred the first team every day, and it looked no different than when Tom was on the field. He’s a much better athlete than Tom. He’s super disciplined and works hard. I’m very happy to have him as my quarterback.”

Some Patriots fans possibly wish Garoppolo was still New England’s quarterback. Especially since their current quarterback is the only starting quarterback boycotting his team’s offseason workouts.