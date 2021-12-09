Cassill joins Kaulig's 2022 Xfinity program, brings cryptocurrency sponsor

Landon Cassill has signed with Kaulig Racing’s 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Voyager Digital Ltd. as his primary sponsor on the No. 10 Chevrolet. Cassill and the cryptocurrency platform extended their history-making partnership, which began last season, to an additional two years.

The announcement came Thursday in a Kaulig Racing news release. Cassill elaborated on his new opportunity soon afterward on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“Ultimately, Kaulig Racing is showing itself as a destination for good drivers and a place to win,” Cassill said. “Not a stepping stone or a place that’s on the way up. It’s a place that’s up there and it’s a place that, I think, drivers call home.”

Cassill is taking over Jeb Burton‘s old ride in the No. 10 Chevy. Justin Haley’s departure for Kaulig’s Cup Series venture leaves Daniel Hemric (No. 11) and AJ Allmendinger (No. 16) as Cassill‘s new teammates in the NASCAR Xfinity Series garage.

Hemric was crowned the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion as he finished out his term with Joe Gibbs Racing. Allmendinger, meanwhile, was tied for the series’ winningest driver last season. Cassill is still searching for his first NASCAR win.

“To drive for Kaulig Racing now, the goal is to win and I need teammates to lean on to help me do that,” Cassill said. “I have to be able to take my driving to the next level, and there’s an entire new discipline that I have to learn that I haven’t been training the last few years. I’ve got to be able to close these races from the front row if I find myself in that position. I’ve got to be able to hit pit road in the lead and come out in the lead. I’ve got to do things different. And it’s going take the team at Kaulig Racing to help me get there, and that’s why Kaulig Racing is the destination for me.”

Cassill competed in 32 of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series events for JD Motorsports last year, with Voyager as his primary sponsor in 18 of the races he qualified for. He averaged a 22.8 finish in the No. 4 Chevrolet. His best result was 12th, and it happened three times — Daytona Road Course, Darlington Raceway-1 and Martinsville Speedway-2.

Dating back to 2007, Cassill has 176 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts with one top-five finish (third at Daytona International Speedway in 2011). Cassill also has made 326 career starts in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2010, including two last year, and eight career starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series since 2008.

“We are really excited to bring Landon Cassill on board for the 2022 season,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “Landon has competed in NASCAR‘s top series for many years and has brought with him a pivotal partner in Voyager Digital. We are looking forward to this partnership with Voyager and think Landon will be a great asset to our Kaulig Racing family.”

Cassill will be paid fully in a portfolio of cryptocurrencies that includes Bitcoin, Voyager Token, USD Coin, StormX and Avalanche.

Also as part of the deal, StormX (a crypto cash-back platform) and Usio Inc. (a payment solutions provider) will be featured on the No. 10 Chevy during select 2022 races. The car will also sport the phrase “Crypto for All,” as Cassill and Voyager try to raise awareness and drive cryptocurrency adoption.

“We built a historic partnership with Landon, as the first NASCAR driver to be paid in crypto, and continuing this journey with him is an incredible ride for Voyager,” said Steve Ehrlich, CEO and co-founder of Voyager. “We‘re excited about this collaboration with Kaulig Racing and can‘t wait to see what is next in Landon‘s promising career.”

The 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule officially kicks off Feb. 19 at 5 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at Daytona International Speedway.

“Just because I’m signed with Kaulig Racing now and I have Voyager as the long-term sponsor doesn’t mean that I’m all of a sudden decompressed and can let my guard down,” Cassill said. “It’s actually quite the opposite. It’s more I’m readjusting how I prepare for every race because the things that I’m going to focus on now are a little bit different than I was focusing on before. It’s a new challenge.”