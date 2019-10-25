Cassel: Patriots weren't getting what they wanted out of Josh Gordon

The New England Patriots decided to move on from Josh Gordon on Wednesday. In a surprising move, the team elected to put Gordon on IR and will waive him when healthy. His brief tenure with the Patriots lasted parts of two seasons and he played 17 games total with the squad.

On the latest episode of Tom E. Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast, former Patriots quarterback Matt Cassel gave his take on why the Patriots moved on from Gordon. And in short, Cassel thinks it was because Gordon lacked consistency during his time with the Patriots.

There was a few plays and flashes here and there, but there just wasn't that consistency. And it just seemed like every time that Tom and he were trying to hook up or do that stuff there wasn't that rhythm that you get into with a receiver, especially as you got deeper into the season. You wanted to see more maturation in terms of that relationship and it just didn't seem like it was ever coming to fruition. So at the same time, I think that it was a decision where they were looking at the entire workload and what they were getting out of it and I don't think -- they weren't seeing what they really wanted to get out of Josh.

In his 17 games with the Patriots, Gordon totaled 60 catches for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns. But in 2019, Gordon was only averaging 3.3 catches for 47.8 yards in six games. He simply wasn't producing enough, and that led the Patriots to part with him.

For more of Cassel's opinion on Josh Gordon and why Cassel doesn't think Tom Brady is letting his pending free agency distract him, listen to the Patriots Talk Podcast in full.

