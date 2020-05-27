Cassadee Pope to perform national anthem prior to Alsco Uniforms 500

American singer and songwriter Cassadee Pope will perform the national anthem before Wednesday night’s scheduled NASCAR Cup Series Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (8 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Pope is a Grammy-nominated, Platinum-certified singer-songwriter. Her NASCAR fandom runs deep as Pope told NASCAR.com’s Terrin Waack after she was named a co-host for the NASCAR Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, last year.

Pope, the winner of Season 3’s “The Voice” and the former lead vocalist of Hey Monday, sang her first national anthem in 2009 prior to a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway and has previously done so before multiple NASCAR Cup Series events.

Singer-songwriter Jewel sang the national anthem before last week’s midweek race, the Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway. The Charlotte race is the eighth of the NASCAR Cup Series season and the fourth Cup race in 11 days.