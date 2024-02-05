Cason Wallace sinks it from downtown

Bill Belichick thanked Patriots fans for braving all sorts of weather to support their team.
Ohtani will make his Dodgers debut at 3 a.m. on March 20.
The Bucks' record got Rivers the gig.
The Dodgers have brought in Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and James Paxton to fill their depleted rotation.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down the new coaching hires made by some struggling offensive teams, and whether they'll make a positive impact in 2024.
The Orioles have acquired an ace in the same week that the team changed ownership.
Jorge Martin analyzes how Corbin Burnes, Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and others will fare in fantasy baseball with their new teams.
The most important month of NFL football is somehow often overlooked when it comes to fantasy conversations for the following season. Not on this pod, not anymore. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens provide the biggest fantasy lessons we can learn from this postseason and take into the 2024 season.
Curry makes his 10th All-Star team while Davis makes his ninth.
Just six of 20 Chiefs games have hit the over this season.
Construction began on Memorial Stadium as soon as the 2023 season ended and four of the six home games in 2024 will be played in Missouri.
The 49ers are still favored in Super Bowl LVIII.
Arizona and Kansas State and Baylor and Utah already had games on the schedule before the Pac-12 teams moved to the Big 12.
The Chiefs are just one of three teams since 2005 to win a Super Bowl wearing non-white jerseys.
BetMGM already has plenty of props listed for Super Bowl LVIII.
The allure of Las Vegas and two marquee franchises is already driving the ticket market toward unprecedented highs.
Jimy Williams won 910 games as the manager of the Blue Jays, Red Sox and Astros.
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas will have many storylines, including the host city itself.
Jacob deGrom is recovering from elbow surgery, and Max Scherzer is rehabbing from a lower back procedure.