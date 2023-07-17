Casino planned for former Sears at Pheasant Lane Mall

Jul. 16—A casino gaming operator with various brands in Las Vegas and Kentucky hopes to build a new gaming hall at the former Sears at Pheasant Lane Mall after acquiring two smaller operations in the Gate City.

The hall will feature historic horse racing machines, which was approved in New Hampshire two years ago.

ECL Entertainment along with Clairvest, a Toronto-based private equity firm, bought the Lucky Moose Casino and Tavern and The River Casino & Sports Bar, to allow them to build a "leading gaming operation in Southern New Hampshire."

The proposed gaming hall is expected to be called "The Mint," according to plans submitted with the city. Floor plans show gaming on both floors, but some of the space will be leased out to other retailers.

The city zoning allows for "games of chance" on the property. The planning board is set to hear a request for a conditional use permit on Aug. 3.

The Sears, which opened in 1986, closed in 2020.

"No exterior changes are proposed to the building," Deputy Planning Manager Linda McGhee wrote in a memo to the board. "Both levels of the former Sears store will be utilized for various gaming, slots, poker, food and beverage. Some spaces will be leased to other tenants."

In all, there will 1,200 slot machines and 62 table games, according to the plans. Future plans could add 300 more slot machines.

EC NH Real Estate Holding, Inc. bought the former Sears anchor spot for $11.5 million in November, according to the Hillsborough Registry of Deeds.

The entity lists Ron Winchell and Marc Falcone, as president and vice president, respectively.

Falcone said in a news release they plan to build The Mint into "one of the most sought-after HHR gaming platforms in the New Hampshire market." He did not return a phone call on Sunday afternoon.

So far, nearly $50 million has been invested into the plans, according to Clairvest's financial statements posted online.

In 2018, Winchell and Falcone bought Kentucky Downs, a turf horse racing track near the Kentucky and Tennessee border. The facility also has a historic horse racing venue, also under "The Mint" name. Winchell is also known for his thoroughbred horses.

Winchell operates more than 20 gaming locations across Nevada, according to business records.

"I believe New Hampshire is going to be a lucrative market for gaming with historic horse racing," said Rick Newman, a New Hampshire lobbyist for the industry. "I assume anyone in the business would be interested in being in New Hampshire."

ECL acquired NHCG, LLC and The River Property & Hospitality Group, LLC, which are grandfathered operations in the state. The license to operate runs with the LLC, according to NH Lottery.

NHCG launched historic horse racing in October 2022 with 65 machines at the Lucky Moose Casino and Tavern. The state has eight gaming facilities operating historic horse racing machines, including Boston Billiards Club, also in Nashua.

Historic horse racing games look and operate similar to other gaming machines, but players pick winners of randomly selected horse races that have already been run.

The historic horse racing legislation passed in June 2021 allowed 15 existing gaming operations to add historic horse racing.

Other operations have also sold to out-of-state operations in recent years, including Boston Billiards Club to Delaware North and Chasers Poker Room in Salem to Kentucky-based Churchill Downs.

The Brook has undergone a multimillion dollar renovation since Nevada-based Eureka Casino Resort acquired the former Seabrook Park property in 2019.

Some of the operations were sold by family-run businesses.

"What the owners realized was once rules were adopted to implement historic horse racing it became evident that it was very expensive and very regulatory in the sense that you need the expertise," Newman said. "It is not opening up a pizza parlor. It is a very heavily regulated business."

As for the Pheasant Lane Mall, traffic generation at the mall is expected to increase to what it was when Sears was open for business. Public works officials would like to see the intersection entering the mall near Zimmermanns Skis, Boards & More to be reconstructed.

The plans are for the new venue to open at the Pheasant Lane Mall in late 2024.