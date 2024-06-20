Casillas feels Spain ‘will measure strength’ against Italy

Former goalkeeper Iker Casillas expects a ‘more complicated and tougher’ match for Spain against Italy and is confident of their chances at Euro 2024.

La Roja impressed in their opening match at the European Championship under Luis de la Fuente, cruising to a 3-0 win over a disappointing Croatia. They’re now gearing up for a tense but key clash with Luciano Spalletti’s Azzurri, who beat Albania 2-1 in their opening game.

The match in Gelsenkirchen is expected to be a cagey affair and a draw could be a satisfying result for both teams, considering that Croatia drew with Albania in the other second-round match of Group B, leaving those two sides on a single point in the group.

Casillas on Euro 2024 and Spain vs Italy

Speaking on page 13 of today’s Tuttosport, Casillas first discussed his thoughts on the European Championship so far.

“For now, I’ve been impressed by the fact that Germany won so easily, scoring so many goals, against Scotland, and then repeated it, albeit less easily, against Hungary.

“I was also struck by Spain’s 3-0 win over Croatia, which obviously encourages me as a Spanish fan that I obviously am. As for the rest, perhaps I wasn’t so impressed, but Italy, England and France also caught my attention.”

He was asked if this Spain side could go on to win Euro 2024 and his thoughts about the game against Italy.

“I don’t know, there is still a lot of competition to play. Now we have to play against Italy. I think it’s a more complicated and tougher match than the one against Croatia.

“To tell you the truth, the match against the Croatians was also a bit complex, with our rivals trying to recover, but in the end they were unlucky. Let’s see how Spain will act in the next match. It’s here against Italy that we’ll really measure our strength.”

Casillas expects things to heat up in the knockout stages of the tournament.

“It hasn’t reached the maximum level of passion yet. From the quarter-finals onwards we’ll really see the best teams compete, after this group stage and the Round of 16, we’ll have a lot of fun there.

“I have always loved this competition and I really like it when only eight national teams remain, fighting to win the European Championship.”

Casillas gave his thoughts on the progress and talent of Lamine Yamal.

“Only he’ll be able to demonstrate that he can become a great player, only him, with confidence and commitment. It’s great to see how young players continue to emerge in football. In Spain they are considered the stars of the future.

“They are good for the whole team. Let’s see if Yamal, with the confidence and maturity that he has, together with the support of his teammates, can become a top player for Spain.”

Finally, Casillas discussed how Manuel Neuer is still continuing to impress with Germany.

“He is a reference point, the veteran goalkeeper of the competition. This is what could’ve happened to me and Gigi Buffon. We hope he continues to play for many years to come.”