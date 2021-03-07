Cashman: Gary Sanchez will undergo shoulder surgery
Yankees GM Brian Cashman reveals the news that catcher Gary Sanchez will require shoulder surgery that could sideline him until opening day.
Yankees GM Brian Cashman spoke to reporters Friday over Zoom to discuss how he feels things are looking so far down in Florida, and to give a few updates around the organization as well.
The Yankees played through the Florida rain, falling to the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 on Saturday afternoon in seven innings.
In 2021, the Yankees are once again a formidable AL East team that has World Series contender written all over them. Will that be the same three seasons from now?
Yankees righty Jameson Taillon made his second appearance of spring training, and allowed just two hits and struck out four in two innings of work against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday afternoon
A rainy day in Florida resulted in Yankees ace Gerrit Cole throwing a live batting practice session in Tampa, rather than starting on the mound against the Pirates.
Spencer Torkelson's spring training began with an early setback when he cut his finger. A rookie mistake by a player who hasn't even made his major league debut yet. “I was in charge of dinner that night, and I was making this little corn salsa, and there was a can of beans to put in it," the Detroit infield prospect said.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone reacts to the outpouring of love and how he's recovering after having surgery to put a pacemaker in. Yankees GM Brian Cashman reveals how soon after surgery he heard from Boone.
Yankees interim manager Carlos Mendoza and catcher Gary Sanchez discuss how well Sanchez is playing behind the plate after throwing out runners in back to back games. Starting pitcher Domingo German and Mendoza talk about how well German's first start for the Yankees since 2019 went against the Tigers Friday. German pitched two innings of shutout baseball striking out four on one hit as the Yankees tied Detroit 1-1.
This past offseason was not going to be the time the Seattle Mariners made a bevy of high-priced moves in free agency. The Mariners had to be clever to bolster some of their needs. Enter Chris Flexen.