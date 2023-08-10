Cashing in on the 'money down'. Florida football DC changing Gators' third down mindset

To improve Florida football’s third down defense in 2023, new defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong wants to create a mindset.

“We’ve tried to create a tremendous amount of urgency, that it's a privilege to play on third down here,” Armstrong said. “We don't get a participation trophy on 3rd down.”

Too often, the Florida Gators failed to rise to the occasion on third down in 2022. UF’s third down defense ranked last in the SEC and 129th out of 131 FBS teams last season, as opponents converted on third down 49.71 percent of the time.

“That’s not where we want to be,” Florida defensive lineman Justus Boone said. “That speaks for itself.”

Enter Armstrong, who replaced former defensive coordinator Patrick Toney last February and is looking to bring what UF once called “the money down” back. Armstrong’s defense on third down at Southern Mississippi last season ranked fifth in the Sun Belt, allowing opponents to convert at 36.2 percent.

Armstrong said better success on third down defense starts with defense on first and second down

“One of the hardest things to do in football for an offense is in known passing situations, which is usually like 3rd-and-6 plus, to drop back, block people, and complete a pass,” Armstrong said. “It really takes an offense, 11 people working on one accord to do that. It's pretty significant.

“Then defensively, you've got to create those situations on 1st and 2nd down where you're in manageable situations on the defense where you have the advantage. Calling defense now on 3rd and 4 is really, really hard, especially when you get to the plus side of the field. We're truly like 2nd and four because the analytics, people go for it on 4th down.”

Can Florida football generate a better pass rush?

Even when Florida put opposing teams in third-and-long situations last season, it rarely got to the quarterback quick enough to make a difference. UF ranked 10th in the SEC in sacks last season, with 23 total and 1.8 per game.

UF showed promise in the spring game, recording eight sacks. Moving defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen, who had 4.5 sacks last season, to the edge rush spot could also pay dividends. Umanmielen prepared for the role by adding 10 pounds of lean muscle while losing seven pounds of fat.

“We believe we have some guys to affect the quarterback with pre-snap disguise, post-snap execution, and the ability to affect him puts us in those favorable situations,” Armstrong said.

There is a difference, though, between getting to the quarterback and bringing him down. Last season, Florida was often victimized by scrambling quarterbacks on third down that eluded the rush and found open space to run. Last year, Utah quarterback Cam Rising rushed for 91 yards against the Gators. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker rushed for 112 yards against UF. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels rushed for 44 yards and 3 TDs against Florida and Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis rushed for 83 yards and 2 TDs.

“You have some unique players in this league, as well, on 3rd down,” Armstrong said. “You can rush and cover, but if you can't control the quarterback and the guy takes off scrambling, you've got an issue.”

A defensive line that projects to have more depth this season could help in UF containing opposing quarterbacks.

“Guys aren’t going to stay out there and get tired and not be able to compete throughout the game,” Florida defensive lineman Chris McClellan said. “The rotation and depth is just what we expect.”

UF football counting on better communication in secondary

Another aspect of third down defense is better play in the secondary. Jason Marshall returns as a third-team, All-SEC cornerback capable of breaking up passes. But Napier has voiced concern about a young safety position group that projects to start sophomores Miguel Mitchell and Kamari Wilson. Safety R.J. Moten, a graduate transfer from Michigan, was brought in to provide some leadership in the back end of the defense.

With Corey Raymond coaching the entire UF secondary this season, there is hope that communication will improve. Last season, Toney coached the safeties while Raymond coached the defensive backs.

“We're just on the same page even more,” Florida cornerback Devin Moore said. “Just having one coach definitely benefits, just because everyone knows their job."

Raymond may also bring a more aggressive approach this season by having cornerbacks play closer to the line of scrimmage after sagging off last season.

“I'd definitely say this year is more tailored to kind of denying the ball, making the offense earn it," Moore said.

If UF can make teams earn it more on third down, it could create a ripple effect for the entire team. Stopping drives will enable UF’s offense to get back onto the field, run more plays and stay in a better rhythm.

“I’m really excited about the way Coach Armstrong has put together this defense, and how bought in the coaches are, the players are,” Florida linebacker Derek Wingo said. “Within the whole entire defense everyone is committed to being able to understand their alignment, their assignment, all the different things that we need to be successful.”

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football seeks better defense on third down