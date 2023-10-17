‘Cash stuffing’ Gen Zs targeted in spate of thefts

Thieves have been targeting savers after the social media trend went viral

Young people saving cash in envelopes at home as part of a social media trend are being targeted by burglars.

Admiral Insurance warned that it had seen a rise in claims involving cash, including where significant amounts of cash kept in envelopes have been stolen during break-ins.

“Cash stuffing”, a trend born on social media apps such as TikTok, sees savers meticulously file away cash in brightly coloured envelopes at home, rather than rely on current accounts.

In one video posted by TikTok user BudgetsWithBeth, the self-described cash-stuffer organises her savings in various wallets with labels such as “monthly money”, “petrol”, “window cleaning” and “back to bank”.

In the video Beth says; “It’s the start of October which means it’s time to go back to my folders and replenish them for the month.

“I often get comments asking me, ‘What is wrong with a bank’, why do I not keep this money in there? For me, having the physical cash in front of me means that I know what my budget is and I do not overspend.

“Since starting cash-stuffing I have saved more money than I ever did using my bank account, so for me, this works really well.”

Beth divides her money between essential spending such as petrol and food before setting aside money for weekend and social spending. A separate folder contains dividers for “giving” to charity and “holiday fund”.

Any surplus money from previous months, she adds, is put into a savings account. Dozens of similar videos are posted to the app under the hashtag #cashstuffing, racking up tens of thousands of likes per video.

TikTok places a disclaimer underneath cash-stuffing videos with “helpful tips to avoid making harmful financial decisions”, urging users to be “mindful of content that promotes financial products and services”.

It adds: “User-generated content on TikTok is intended for general information, for personal and non-commercial use only. Exercise your own discretion when viewing or acting upon the content as it has not been verified and should not be relied upon.”

Admiral said one customer who was using the cash stuffing hack had envelopes containing £1,700 stolen. The insurer added that, in that case, the claim was covered.

Noel Summerfield, head of household insurance at Admiral said: “Allocating different spending pots can be an effective way of budgeting and staying on top of spending, especially ahead of the Christmas period, which can be an expensive time.

“However, having large amounts of cash in the house has its risks. We’ve seen multiple claims where large amounts of cash kept in envelopes have been stolen during a break-in.”

Admiral’s own data indicates that the average cash theft claim is for £333.

The insurer added that people paying by card, rather than in cash, may have certain added protections if something goes wrong with their purchase.

For example, people paying by credit card may be able to get a refund under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act, if a purchase turns out to be shoddy or they do not receive the goods or services they were expecting.