Cash App to sponsor Bubba Wallace in multi-year deal

Cash App, a consumer finance service app, will sponsor Bubba Wallace and the No. 43 Chevrolet in a multi-year deal starting this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN).

The deal will see Cash App as a primary sponsor of Wallace in five races while serving as an associate sponsor throughout this season.

In addition to Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway, Cash App will be on Wallace’s car for the Aug. 2 race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and the playoff races at Darlington Raceway, Bristol Motor Speedway, and Kansas Speedway.

“This announcement is really exciting news for our team. It is always nice to see new brands come to the sport and make a commitment like Cash App has with this news,” Wallace said in a press release. “We are excited to have Cash App onboard the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE and I look forward to introducing NASCAR fans to the easiest way to send, spend, save, and invest their money.”

This is Cash App’s first partnership with a professional sports team, and its first traditional athletic sponsorship.

“Bubba Wallace is a once-in-a-generation talent and we are proud to partner with Richard Petty Motorsports to usher in this new era of racing,” Garrett McManus, artistic development lead for Cash App, said in a press release. “We stand with Bubba and we are thrilled to team-up on the next part of his journey.”

"Man, this thing sure would look good in green…" NEWS: Cash App to partner with Richard Petty Motorsports@BubbaWallace // @CashApp Learn more: https://t.co/weI342d7x6 pic.twitter.com/FTdqduDaok — Richard Petty Motorsports (@RPMotorsports) July 14, 2020





