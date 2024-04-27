Casey Washington drafted by Falcons in 6th round

WCIA — Former Illini wide receiver Casey Washington is going to Atlanta. The Falcons selected Washington in the sixth round on Saturday, pick No. 187 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He’s the first Illini receiver taken in the draft since AJ Jenkins in 2012.

Washington was ninth in the Big Ten in receptions with 49 last regular season, finishing the year with 670 receiving yards and four touchdowns, all career highs. In his final game with the Illini, Washington tied the Illinois record for receiving touchdowns in a single game with three and had the third-most receiving yards (218) in a single game in Illinois history.

Washington is the fourth Illini drafted this year, following Johnny Newton (2nd round to Commanders), Isaiah Adams (3rd round to Cardinals) and Tip Reiman (3rd round to Cardinals).

