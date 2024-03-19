Casey Toohill, edge rusher coming off career year, signs contract with Bills

Once Brandon Beane extended the contract of nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, it was a pretty clear sign that he was freeing up additional salary cap space to make another free agent signing.

The Bills have hosted a few players this week, and one of those will be joining the team - edge rusher Casey Toohill, a four-year NFL veteran who has seven career sacks.

Toohill was a seventh-round pick of the Eagles in 2020 but while he made the team, he played in only one game before being waived and signed by the Commanders. With Washington, Toohill saw limited duty on a defensive line that included star edge rushers Chase Young and Montez Sweat, but he did get into 57 games and started 14.

Casey Toohill, the Bills new edge rusher, puts pressure on Atlanta's Desmond Ridder last season.

Last season was his best, primarily because Young and Sweat were both dealt at the trade deadline which opened up playing time. Toohill started eight games and registered five sacks, 26 tackles, and a fumble recovery.

The 254-pounder signed a one-year deal and he joins a group in Buffalo that includes Greg Rousseau, Von Miller, A.J. Epenesa and Kingsley Jonathan.

Toohill’s arrival probably does not rule out the possibility that Buffalo still takes a swing early in the 2024 draft at edge rusher, but adding him to the roster also alleviates Beane reaching to fill that need if the draft board does not play out.

The first sack Toohill made in his career came in 2021, and it was one he probably won’t forget: Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs.

The San Diego native played collegiately at Stanford where he appeared in 46 games and made 130 tackles, 14.5 sacks, one interception, three batted down passes and one fumble recovery.

Toohill, who stands 6-foot-5 and is 27 years old, actually grew up loving baseball.

“Baseball was my favorite sport growing up because that’s what my brother (Connor) played, and I was interested in collecting cards and balls, ” he told BVM Sports in 2021.

Football came on his radar screen, but not the tackle version. He started out in flag football because, “My parents didn’t want me to play Pop Warner until I was a little bit older, which I thought was a smart decision.”

The Bills also officially announced the signing of running back Ty Johnson to a one-year contract.

