Casey Thompson out for Michigan game

Nebraska interim head football coach Mickey Joseph announced that quarterback Casey Thompson would officially be out of this Saturday’s game against Michigan. Joseph did not say who would start in Thompson’s place, but it’s believed that both backups Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers will get playing time. So far this season, Thompson is 141-224 for 2,023 yards with 12TDs and 10INTs.

Nebraska will travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to face the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday at 2:30 PM on ABC. Below is a collection of social media reactions and reports to the news that Casey Thompson is out for this Saturday’s game. Stay tuned to Cornhuskers Wire for the latest.

