Casey Stoney resigns as Manchester United women’s manager

Casey Stoney has resigned as manager of Manchester United Women, bringing her three-year stay at the Women’s Super League club to an end.

Stoney said: “It has been an honour to lead the women’s team at this great club and this has been an incredibly tough decision.

“Having come on board to start the team from scratch, then winning the Women’s Championship in our first season, we have now successfully established the team as a force in the Women’s Super League.

“I have loved leading this group and I am proud of what we have achieved together. However, after a difficult season with disruption caused by the pandemic, I now feel the time is right to take some time away and for someone else to come in and lead the team on the next stage of its journey.

“I want to thank the club, all of the fantastic staff, the fans, and most of all the players, for the incredible experience we have shared over the past three years.”

