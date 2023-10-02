Casey Schmitt's two-homer game

The Bears quickly clarified after coach Matt Eberflus said Chase Claypool had a choice to attend Sunday's game.
Buffalo scored on eight drives and hit explosive plays all day. To hear Josh Allen and Co. tell it, that wasn't even their best effort — and if they're right, it changes the conversation about the team to beat in the AFC.
The Astros won the AL West on a tiebreaker as the last pieces of the MLB playoff field were determined Sunday.
The Bills continue to rack up points, but it's tough for fantasy managers to get in on the party outside of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.
McCaffrey's among the 49ers greats just 18 games into his career in San Francisco.
The MLB postseason field is set. Now it's time to rank the 12 teams that will spend October battling for all the marbles.
Joey Votto apologized to fans on social media after the ejection in what may well be his final game in the league.
The Bills ruled out safety Jordan Poyer for Sunday's game, which cleared the way for Damar Hamlin to make his season debut.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde review the loaded slate of Week 5 college football games on today’s podcast.
Puka Nacua has recorded more catches and receiving yards than any other wide receiver through their first four career NFL games.
Buck Showalter couldn't turn around the tragic 2023 Mets, and it cost him his job.
Even Maxx Crosby seemed to think this hit on Justin Herbert came way too late.
Kenny Pickett was sacked awkwardly in the third quarter and helped off the field.
Jrue Holiday didn't stay in Portland for long.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons in London.
The United States put up a fight late, but Europe was simply too strong all week long.
The Chiefs are in New York this weekend. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
In a season full of hopes and hiccups, the Mariners and their 18th-ranked payroll were ultimately outmatched by their AL West counterparts.
How far will his box be from Taylor Swift?
Sam Hartman would not let Notre Dame lose.