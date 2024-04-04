Casey Morsell living out dream of playing in Final Four

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The NCAA men’s basketball tournament is down to it’s final four basketball teams. One of which has been on a run unlike any other.

The Final Four kicks off on Saturday in Phoenix, Arizona, with one of the remaining teams being 11-seed North Carolina State.

The Wolfpack had to win five straight games in five days in the ACC tournament to qualify for the big dance. Now, NC State has won nine straight games, and has become the most talked about story in the men’s tournament.

NC State senior guard, Casey Morsell, has played a big role and helping the Wolfpack make the Final Four. The Prince George’s County native, and St. John’s alum, has played in every game for NC State this season, and is averaging over ten points per game in the tournament.

For Casey, it’s been a dream come true to play in this tournament. His father, Mike, has never been more proud than he is right now, watching his kid fulfill his dreams.

“I’m so proud of him,” said Mike. “I know the work he has put in. To have it actually happen, and to be apart of it, and be in the Final Four, it is a dream come true for him, but also, it’s a dream come true for me seeing him in that position. It’s just a great moment for our family.”

Casey, along with the rest of his team, will compete in the Final Four on Saturday in Phoenix, as they will take on No. 1 Purdue. Tip off is scheduled for 6:09 p.m.

