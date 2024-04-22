Casey Mize earns first win since 2021 season on Sunday

Since making his Major League debut in September 2020, former Auburn pitcher and No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 MLB draft Casey Mize has experienced his share of injury setbacks.

However, it seems as if Mize is starting to get back into the groove of pitching against the top talent in the world. On Sunday, Mize tossed six shutout innings while allowing five hits and striking out four batters in Detroit’s 6-1 win over Minnesota. Mize earned the win, his first since 2021.

Mize missed nearly two full years of action due to Tommy John and back surgeries and is off to a great start in 2024. In four starts, Mize has struck out 16 batters while walking just six and allowing seven earned runs in 21.1 innings while maintaining a 2.95 ERA. His six-inning performance on Sunday matched his season-high.

“Pitcher wins are here or there, but it feels good. It’s been a long time, but the bigger thing is the series win and the team win. I think we’re all happy about that. Good day for us,” Mize said postgame. “I always want the guys to think that we can win when I pitch. I think that’s the goal of every starter. I’m glad I’ve been able to keep us in it, but the team scoring early really allowed me to have confidence in them and try to shove the ball in the strike zone. I always want us to win my starts.”

Mize’s four starts this season is the most since 2021 when he logged 30 starts for the Detroit Tigers in his official rookie season. That season, he finished with a 7-9 record, recording 118 strikeouts and an ERA of 3.71. Mize is in line to pitch again Saturday against the Kansas City Royals.

