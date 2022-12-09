Casey Jacobsen: Utah ‘sending a statement to the rest of the Pac-12’

Reuters

Donald Trump's legal and political woes deepened this week when his real estate company was found guilty of tax fraud and a U.S. Senate candidate he backed lost a runoff election, further coloring the former U.S. president's 2024 re-election campaign. On Nov. 15 Trump launched his campaign for the Republican nomination to take on Democratic President Joe Biden. During his 2016 campaign and through his subsequent four years in office, Trump repeatedly shook off scandals and legal challenges, surviving two impeachment trials in Congress.