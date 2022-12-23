Casey Jacobsen: ‘Best frontcourt in the country’ leads No. 5 Arizona to sixth straight win
Pac-12 Networks' Jordan Kent and Casey Jacobsen recap No. 5 Arizona men's basketball 93-68 win against Morgan State on Thursday, Dec. 22 in Tucson. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.