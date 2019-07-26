Casey Filkins wins the 2019 Prep Football Player of the Year

Prep Football Player of the Year

Casey Filkins

Lake Oswego High School

Class of 2020

After a dominant junior year where he had over 2000 all purpose yards and 37 touchdowns, helping lead Lake Oswego to the 6A football state title, Filkins has much more in store for the future. Committed to Cal but also received interest/offers from a host of other Ivy League and PAC-12 schools, the 5-foot-11, 190 pound 3 star "athlete" is one of two Oregon athletes committed to the Golden Bears, the other being Jesuit's Andy Alfieri.

