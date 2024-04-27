Casey Eichfeld earns Paris spot at U.S. Olympic Canoe Trials

Casey Eichfeld is set to become the second American to compete in four Olympics in canoeing after winning the men's slalom at the Olympic Trials.

Eichfeld, 34, edged Tokyo Olympian Zachary "Bug" Lokken for the lone Olympic spot combining results from two weeks ago in Montgomery, Alabama, and this week in Oklahoma City.

Eichfeld previously competed at the Olympics in 2008, 2012 and 2016 with a best finish of seventh.

In his Olympic debut in 2008, he became the youngest U.S. Olympic male canoeist in 40 years, according to the OlyMADMen.

He will become the second American canoeist to compete in four Olympics after Frank Havens, who raced in flatwater events in 1948, 1952, 1956 and 1960.

Eichfeld will become the first American canoeist to compete in four Olympics in the whitewater (or slalom) discipline.

Eichfeld is the fifth paddler to make the U.S. team for Paris after sprinters Nevin Harrison, Jonas Ecker and Aaron Small and Evy Leibfarth in the slalom.

Leibfarth qualified for two more events on Saturday — kayak slalom and kayak cross, in addition to canoe slalom — and will become the first American woman to compete in three events in the sport in a single Olympics.

