Casey DeSmith with a Spectacular Goalie Save vs. Detroit Red Wings
Casey DeSmith (Pittsburgh Penguins) with a Spectacular Goalie Save vs. Detroit Red Wings, 10/03/2022
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackled a protestor with a pink smoke bomb who ran on the field during Monday Night Football against the 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Lie detector test could be used in investigation of high-stakes game
Tom Brady fired off an A+ tweet the day after Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated the Buccaneers in Week 4.
Fans love it when a guy bets on himself, in large part because it’s not our money. For Baker Mayfield, who reduced his 17-game guaranteed salary in Cleveland of $19.9 million to $15.358 million in order to facilitate a July trade to the Panthers, the best is going bust. Through four games, he has yet [more]
The Bears cut kicker Michael Badgley from their practice squad Monday. He scored all 12 of the team’s points Sunday, going 4-for-4 on his field goal attempts. “We’re appreciative of Michael’s contributions and performance last week against the Giants,” General Manager Ryan Poles said in a statement. “Coming in on short notice and delivering for [more]
Bill Belichick had an uncharacteristically long conversation with Aaron Rodgers after Patriots-Packers. Here's what Rodgers had to say about their exchange.
"What the HELL is going on with Aaron Rodgers hair?" one fan asked about the Green Bay Packers quarterback.
Jesse Mirco's fake punt sparked a skirmish, but it happened because Rutgers coach Greg Schiano called for a punt block in a 49-10 game.
Blake Griffin has seen a lot over the years, but how the Celtics greeted him Sunday apparently made quite the impression on the 33-year-old.
An animal rights activist group is making its presence known at U.S. sports events. This time, in painful fashion.
After Wisconsin's surprising firing of head coach Paul Chryst, the program will have plenty of options to turn to as its head leader.
The NFL has a few great teams and a whole lot of "meh." Josh Schrock tries to parse through the parity in his latest NFL power rankings.
What does Cooper Rush do that Washington’s Carson Wentz does? The former Super Bowl champion coach explains.
Blake Griffin is making Celtics history with his new jersey number, and he has a specific reason for choosing it.
Bobby Wagner delivered a massive hit on a fan who ran onto the field in Monday's game between the Rams and the 49ers.
The Warriors are releasing guard Mac McClung and brought in Anthony Lamb to compete for a roster spot.
Doug Pederson and Jason Kelce found each other on the field after Sunday's game, and their interaction will absolutely have Eagles fans in their feels. By Adam Hermann
The Atlanta Falcons are about to see how good their ground game is without Cordarrelle Patterson. A day after outrushing Cleveland in a 23-20 home victory, the Falcons (2-2) placed Patterson, their leading rusher, on injured reserve following minor knee surgery. The good news is the offensive line has played cohesively, helping Atlanta average 5.8 yards per carry against the Browns.
After waiving Mac McClung and Trevion Williams, the Warriors will reportedly add Ty Jerome to a training camp contract.
The Phillies have clinched their first playoff berth in a decade. Aaron Nola led the way in Houston with the start of his life, Kyle Schwarber homered twice and the Phils popped champagne. By Jim Salisbury