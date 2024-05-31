Casey Cook discusses home run surge ahead of Sold-Out Chapel Hill Regional

The University of North Carolina baseball program is hosting a sold-out Chapel Hill Regional this weekend, and we are now learning about what went into Casey Cook hitting his strides in the home run category.

Cook sat down with Carolina insider to talk about a wide range of topics surrounding the season, including his swing improvements. Cook has the third most home runs (18) on the team while leading the team in RBIs (76).

During the interview, Cook spoke about his hitting this season, and how it came out about, watch a short snippet of the interview below.

Outfielder Casey Cook joins to discuss the @DiamondHeels' season, keeping baseball and life separate, his surfing prowess, and more 🗣️⚾️ 📺 Full Interview ➡️ https://t.co/ByCRakhWIQ + https://t.co/7rvKbceb6X

🎧 Full Podcast ➡️ https://t.co/QLUrrJOPU4#GoHeels x @CocaCola pic.twitter.com/vvVKhbsQic — UNC Tar Heels (@GoHeels) May 31, 2024

Cook showcased what he could do last season, ranking second among rookies in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) for hits (66). He wasn’t nearly the home run hitter he was last season, only mustering up three last year.

Cook hitting will be counted on heavily in the Chapel Hill Regionals, as they will need that and more to beat the LSU Tigers. It will be interesting to see if Cook can catch up to the team’s current home run leader Vance Honeycutt, who has 22 on the season.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire