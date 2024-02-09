Casey Cizikas with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Teams like the Lakers and Knicks will have more flexibility and draft capital to make major moves this offseason.
Here are first-draft-of-history impressions of which teams scored and which ones stumbled in this season’s grand NBA roster reshuffling.
The Knicks may not be the favorites to win the East, but they're giving themselves a chance now and in the future.
This will be the third Super Bowl call for the duo.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab come to you live from the Venetian Fan Cave in Las Vegas as they recap their week and give their final thoughts on all things Super Bowl LVIII. The duo start off with stories from their Vegas experience before diving into the Big Game, as they break it down the only way they know how: with a game. Fitz and Frank use Vegas words to analyze Sunday's matchup and discuss a potential sleeper player to watch, which team needs this Lombardi trophy more, strategic matchups to keep an eye on and more. Later, the duo discuss Taylor Swift and their favorite halftime shows of all time before giving their final predictions for the game. Frank walks back his Kansas City Chiefs pick from a few weeks ago and goes with the San Francisco 49ers due to their superior roster. Fitz thinks KC has both the best head coach and best quarterback in the NFL and that's what it'll boil down to, as he goes with the Chiefs. Frank spends some time breaking down potential Super Bowl MVP picks before the hosts wrap things up.
Do Kansas bettors know something the rest of the country doesn't?
The 2024 NBA Trade Deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.
G League player Mac McClung will return to defend his title.
The 49ers are 2-point favorites over the Chiefs.
Livingston has spent the last six seasons as the Bengals' safeties coach.
Jorge Martin breaks down one of the more intriguing backfields for fantasy entering the 2024 NFL offseason.
How do you bet on Super Bowl LVIII? There are seemingly endless options. This guide can help.
Big audiences are the norm for Clark and Iowa this season.
Wiggins has generated the most significant trade chatter around the league and remains in consideration for the Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
Will Patrick Mahomes throw for 261 or more yards against the 49ers on Sunday?
Jorge Martin presents the case for the young and talented Green Bay Packers as an offense fantasy managers should target next season.
Commissioner Roger Goodell dropped some big news during his State of the League address in Las Vegas on Monday.
The Niners have invested in their defensive line, but that group has struggled in the playoffs. The Super Bowl would be a good time to right the ship.
Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch will coach the West.
Bill Belichick thanked Patriots fans for braving all sorts of weather to support their team.